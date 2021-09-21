Tom Cruise: new love after Katie Holmes? He’s supposed to date this actress









It's been eight years since then Tom Cruise (58) and Katie Holmes (42), the parents of the 14 year old Suri are, Have separated in 2012. While Katie was first with an actor Jamie Foxx (53) was in a relationship and now the New York restaurateurs Emilio Vitolo Jr. (33) is dating, Tom Cruise was quieter. He hasn't had an official relationship since Katie. But that has now changed, according to an insider. Tom is said to be freshly in love – and his new one is no stranger!

On the set it should have sparked with Tom Cruise In the last few days, Tom dominated the headlines because of his Corona freak on the set of the new "Mission Impossible" film. The reason for this was that parts of the crew broke the rules of distance and Cruise lost his composure as a result.





Tom should actually have every reason to be happy on the set – according to an insider. Because the actor is said to have fallen in love with his colleague Hayley Atwell (38). Hayley, who became famous for her role as agent Peggy Carter in the Marvel saga, plays the leading female role in the new Cruise film – and now also in Tom’s life.

It worked immediately between Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell As the insider reported to "The Sun", it sparked between Tom and Hayley immediately. "Tom and Hayley got along great from the first moment." The exceptional Corona situation would have only accelerated the feelings of the two for each other. "The lockdown and all the difficulties that it brought with it has only welded them closer together and they are practically inseparable," the insider continued. "You are both very happy." At the moment, however, there is no official confirmation of the insider's statements from Tom or Hayley.