Tom Cruise is only making the second film in space – News 2021

By Sonia Gupta
Tom Cruise was supposed to be part of the first motion picture actually shot in space. But the plan is now being preceded by another film.

It was the Hollywood headlines last year: Tom Cruise announced that he would be shooting a film in space. Nobody had done that before. At the action, however, the typical struggle between America and Russia seems to be taking off. The Russians apparently want to shoot a film in space well before Cruise.



