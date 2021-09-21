Tom Cruise is only making the second film in space – News 2021

Tom Cruise was supposed to be part of the first motion picture actually shot in space. But the plan is now being preceded by another film.

It was the Hollywood headlines last year: Tom Cruise announced that he would be shooting a film in space. Nobody had done that before. At the action, however, the typical struggle between America and Russia seems to be taking off. The Russians apparently want to shoot a film in space well before Cruise.



As early as October, a spaceship with director Klim Shipenko and actress Yuliya Peresild will set off into space. The film that is now to be shot there is called “The Challenge” and tells the story of a doctor. She has to go on a rescue mission to the international space station ISS to save the life of a cosmonaut.









Originally, Tom Cruise and its director Doug Liman also wanted to fly into space in October. Because of the corona pandemic, however, nothing came of it at first, which is why the shoot was postponed for the time being. For the Russian competitors, of course, reason enough to stick to the date in order to ultimately secure the title of the first film shot in space.



Even if you don’t know the main actress Yuliya Peresild in this country, she is an extremely well-known actress in her home country in Russia. The best known internationally is probably the biographical drama “Red Sniper”, in which she played the leading role. For director Klim Shipenko, “The Challenge” isn’t the first cinematic excursion into space either. Because with “Salyut-7” he brought out an action drama in 2017 that was set on a space station – at that time only with CGI. “The Challenge” does not have a start date yet.