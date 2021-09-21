Tiger King: Series with Nicolas Cage does not come to Netflix

Released 19.09.2020 16:14

Actually, “Tiger King” should land on Netflix. But now Amazon Prime Video has snatched the series from the American production company CBS. With Nicholas Cage a well-known leading actor has now been found.

“Tiger King” tells the story of Joe Exotic, actually Joe Schreibvogel, a wildlife breeder from Oklahoma who built his own zoo with his unconventional and sometimes illegal methods and defended it against his arch enemies Carol Baskin and Jeff Lowe. The real Joe Exotic has been in jail for 22 years since 2019 for commissioning the murder of Carol Baskin.









The incredible story, made known by an article in the Texas Monthly, was quickly loved by those in charge and picked up directly by CBS Television Studios. The series should actually be streamed via Netflix, but Amazon Prime Video has now secured the rights. A leading actor has also been found in Nicholas Cage. Carol Baskin also already has an actress: Kate McKinnon will become Joe Exotic’s opponent. The first reactions to the choice of Nicholas Cage are positive, so the Hollywood star with his stubborn manner is exactly the right person to embody a man like Joe Exotic.

When exactly the series will be shown on Amazon Prime Video is still unclear. “Tiger King” isn’t the only project based on Joe Exotic’s extraordinary life. The animal breeder already achieved notoriety in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” and a third series is already in the works for NBC. When and where this second new series will be shown is still unclear.