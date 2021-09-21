Tuesday, September 21, 2021
News

Tiger King: Series with Nicolas Cage does not come to Netflix

By Vimal Kumar
Image by Fynn Sehne

Released 19.09.2020 16:14

Actually, “Tiger King” should land on Netflix. But now Amazon Prime Video has snatched the series from the American production company CBS. With Nicholas Cage a well-known leading actor has now been found.


Vimal Kumar
