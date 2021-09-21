Through Met Gala Mask: Kim Kardashian could barely see anything

High fashion is not always so practical – Kim Kardashian (40) can also tell you a thing or two about it. The reality TV actress appeared at this year’s Met Gala in New York City in a very extravagant look: She wore a floor-length black dress that covered her entire body – including her head. As the entrepreneur now admits, she could hardly see anything through the face mask.

In your Instagram-Story posted Kim many snapshots of her Met gala evening – including a picture in which she and her sister Kendall Jenner (25) can be seen. The mom of four remembers exactly the moment when the picture was taken. “Kendall called my name and I couldn’t see who was calling me. I could only guess the outline of her glittering dress”, admits the 40-year-old. She then shared a few memes in which her Balenciaga dress is pulled through the cocoa. The network compares her look in part with that of a Dementor – a character from the Harry Potter universe who is always wrapped in dark robes.

Kim seems to take the comparisons with humor and pays homage to some of the memes with a laughing emoji. At the very end, the Californian names the two celebrity ladies who, in her opinion, were the queens of the evening: “My two favorites of the evening: The most beautiful woman in the world – Kendall and Rihanna (33), nobody is as cool and chic as her. “









Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in NYC in September 2021

Rihanna at the Met Gala in NYC in September 2021

