Tuesday, September 21, 2021
HomeNewsThrough Met Gala Mask: Kim Kardashian could barely see anything
News

Through Met Gala Mask: Kim Kardashian could barely see anything

By Arjun Sethi
0
67




High fashion is not always so practical – Kim Kardashian (40) can also tell you a thing or two about it. The reality TV actress appeared at this year’s Met Gala in New York City in a very extravagant look: She wore a floor-length black dress that covered her entire body – including her head. As the entrepreneur now admits, she could hardly see anything through the face mask.

In your Instagram-Story posted Kim many snapshots of her Met gala evening – including a picture in which she and her sister Kendall Jenner (25) can be seen. The mom of four remembers exactly the moment when the picture was taken. “Kendall called my name and I couldn’t see who was calling me. I could only guess the outline of her glittering dress”, admits the 40-year-old. She then shared a few memes in which her Balenciaga dress is pulled through the cocoa. The network compares her look in part with that of a Dementor – a character from the Harry Potter universe who is always wrapped in dark robes.

Kim seems to take the comparisons with humor and pays homage to some of the memes with a laughing emoji. At the very end, the Californian names the two celebrity ladies who, in her opinion, were the queens of the evening: “My two favorites of the evening: The most beautiful woman in the world – Kendall and Rihanna (33), nobody is as cool and chic as her. “




Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in NYC in September 2021
Rihanna at the Met Gala in NYC in September 2021


Previous articleAvengers: Endgame: Chris Pratt Shares Illegal Video Off Set – Entertainment
Next articleThat’s how he squandered his $ 650 fortune
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv