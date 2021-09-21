The shooting of Thor: Love & Thunder. Lead actor Chris Hemsworth officially announced this via Instagram. Hemsworth is taking a few days off before production of the Phase 4 film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is due to start.

It was rumored yesterday that Matt Damon would play a role in Thor’s fourth solo adventure. Damon already had a small appearance as Loki in Thor: Decision Day.









For Thor: Love & Thunder A reunion for the role of Valkyrie has also been confirmed with Tessa Thompson. Natalie Portman is also back as Jane Porter, she was already in Thor and Thor: The Dark World to see. The actress will probably also slip into a superhero costume herself and swing the hammer Mjölnir as a female Thor. As an opponent, Christian Bale (The Dark Knight) life difficult for the heroes.

Taika Waititi picks up Thor: Decision day seated again on the director’s chair. He will also write the script for the film, with the support of Kaytin Robinson.