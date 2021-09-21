This master plan promises Keanu Reeves endless action

Keanu Reeves doesn’t do things by halves. The Matrix and John Wick star throws himself into his roles with a force that leaves the rest of the Hollywood action group only whining. If he had previously announced that he would play John Wick until he dropped, it is now becoming apparent concrete battle plan for the die-hard dog lover’s next incarnations.

After Matrix 4: When will John Wick 4 and 5 be in the cinema?

Reeves is currently the focus of an unprecedented comeback, which fans and opponents alike describe as “Reevesance” or “Keanuissance” (“Reeves-Renaissance” or “Keannervigkeit”).

He catapulted himself to the top of the Action Olympus with the first three John Wick smashers, he revived a 90s cult believed to be dead with Bill & Ted Save the Universe, only to then go all out again for the Matrix 4 filming.

Without a long respite, the John Wick machinery restarted as co-star Ian McShane recently opposed Collider revealed:

“You’re writing the script and you want to [John Wick 4] implement this year. You announced that you would be filming John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 together, I have no idea. But no doubt we’re shooting John Wick 4th this year. ”

For John Wick 4 it was so far May 27, 2022 planned for US theatrical release. McShane’s statement is cautious, but makes a punctual start seem possible. Director and stunt veteran Chad Stahelski has a reputation for running a pretty tight regiment. His experience with the first three parts of the series should reduce delays in the shooting process to a minimum.

For the theatrical release of John Wick 5, however, there are still many variables available at the moment. If both parts are actually shot in one go, there isn’t much to be said against a theatrical release in the Spring 2023. But for that to happen, the full schedule of a revitalized Mr. Reeves and the release schedule of the Lionsgate production company would have to mesh properly.

And above all of this – as if you could forget it – hovers the Corona crisisthat can put a spanner in the works of filming, release plans and the entire Reevesance at any time.

When does the John Wick series The Continental start?

After the overwhelming cinema revenues from John Wick 2 and 3, which can now be easily seen as a stream, the further expansion of the franchise should hardly surprise you. There has been one for several years Prequel series called The Continental in progress, which takes place long before the events of the films and is said to be connected to the hotel chain of the same name for killers.

So far, no official start has been announced for the series. Jeffrey Hirsch, CEO of the responsible network Starz, already spoke of a publication by The Continental after John Wick 4. Ob “after John Wick 4” in this case also means “before John Wick 5”, but he did not discuss it.

John Wick: What does the future of the killer franchise hold?

The three previous films about the monosyllabic killer with a heart, a dog and a snappy car have long since established John Wick not only as an action hero, but also as a brand. In addition to John Wick action figures or specially minted John Wick coins, a John Wick roller coaster is currently being built in Dubai.

Ultimately, most fans should be interested in which stories are told on the screen or in the home theater. And since the films have now created a huge number of possible storylines and points of contact. How about a spin-off from Laurence Fishburnes Bowery King? Or a smug prequel about whatever happened earlier between John and Sofia (Halle Berry)?

