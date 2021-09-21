The Undoing Nicole Kidman Hugh Grant HBO Sky Atlantic Sky Ticket

“The Undoing” starts with the perfect life of the family around Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) and their son Henry (Noah Jupe). Then the mother of a student at Henry’s school is murdered and a nightmare begins for Grace. This is not only because Jonathan is supposed to be leaving for a congress the morning after the night of the murder, leaving his cell phone behind and being unavailable. It is not only because the street in front of the school is populated by journalists who force the helicopter mothers and their children to run the gauntlet.

It is mainly due to Grace’s mental state. The therapist wants to have everything under control, but in reality her whole life slips away at first. Every new piece of news erodes their certainties.

Nicole Kidman on the verge of a nervous breakdown

“The Undoing” shows a great Nicole Kidman. The camera moves so far into the face that you can see the veins that have burst from crying in your eyes. In reverse-cut montages you can see her gaze lingering rigidly on sidewalks and zebra crossings – Grace suddenly seems to be frozen in shock in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Manhattan after hyperactive moments. Or is there something completely different behind these moments? “The Undoing” is not just a psychogram, but also a gripping thriller that is told neither from the investigator’s nor the perpetrator’s perspective.









Hugh Grant surprises with an ambivalent figure

With the knowledge of Grace, the viewers are supposedly way back, they and the viewers are constantly confronted with news. On the other hand, murder sequences also play out in front of their minds, which can actually only be knowledge of the perpetrator. Finally, one may be surprised by Hugh Grant, because the aging beau keeps showing a face that has never been seen before. But that was also necessary for his role, which we don’t want to reveal too much about here. Donald Sutherland solidly plays Grace’s father.

David E. Kelley, who was already responsible for the darkly humorous series “Big Little Lies” with Nicole Kidman, wrote the script for “The Undoing” based on the novel “You could have known it” by Jean Hanff Korelitz, and directed the dismantling of all The Danish woman Susanne Bier (“Birdbox”) had certainties. Sky is showing the HBO series just weeks after its US launch. jw