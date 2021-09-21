Wednesday, September 22, 2021
The Suicide Squad: Sylvester Stallone replaces Will Smith – Entertainment

Will also be able to prove his acting talent and strength in “The Suicide Squad”: Sylvester Stallone. Photo: Admedia / ImageCollect.com


Prominent newcomer to “The Suicide Squad”: Rambo himself alias Sylvester Stallone joins the comic suicide squad under James Gunn.

If the anti-heroes from “The Suicide Squad” return as planned in August 2021, fans will have to do without superstar Will Smith (52). For the actor, who was still involved in the first part of David Ayer (52) as a marksman Deadshot in 2016, a more than worthy replacement was found, as the new director James Gunn (54) himself announced via Instagram. Because in a role not yet announced, Sylvester Stallone (74) will stir up the comic book universe of DC.




Gunn shared the happy news for all action fans with a snapshot of himself and Sly. He wrote: “I always love working with my friend Sylvester Stallone and our work on ‘The Suicide Squad’ together was no exception. While Sly is an iconic movie star, many people still have no idea what for a terrific actor this guy is. “

Acquaintances from another galaxy

The first “Suicide Squad” film from 2016 was a commercial success, but at times the reviews were devastating. Then “Guardians of the Galaxy” director Gunn was hired to breathe new comic life into the franchise from the “Batman” universe around Margot Robbie (30) alias Harley Quinn. Returning will include Joel Kinnaman (40) as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney (34) as Captain Boomerang and Viola Davis (55) as Amanda Waller. In addition to Stallone, there are also John Cena (43), Taika Waititi (45), Idris Elba (48) and Nathan Fillion (49), to name just a few.

Speaking of “Guardians of the Galaxy”: In the second part of the space fuss, director Gunn gave his friend Stallone a guest appearance as the intergalactic clan leader Stakar Ogord. It can be assumed that the “Rocky” actor will also play a rather small, nonetheless memorable part in “The Suicide Squad”.





