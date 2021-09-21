The son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise is hardly recognizable

Connor Cruise (26), the son of Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman (53) and Tom Cruise (58), usually stays away from the public. But he has now shared a rare snapshot of himself on Instagram. The photo shows the 26-year-old laughing on a boat off Costa Rica, holding a large fish in front of him. He wears sunglasses and a full beard.

Some of his more than 26,000 followers comment on the post with admiring sayings about the big catch. Connor’s older sister Isabella (28) also liked the photo. Connor and Bella were adopted by Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, the actors were married from 1990 to 2001. The two children together are not in public. While Connor is currently believed to be living and making music in Florida, Bella, who works as an artist, has settled near London with her husband Max Parker. She mainly presents works of art on social media, but last year she also showed herself to her followers with a mirror selfie.

Daughter Bella loves England

In an interview with “Vanity Fair” in 2019 Nicole Kidman revealed about her daughter that she feels more like an Englishwoman. The family lived there during the filming of the films “Eyes Wide Shut”, “Mission Impossible” and “Portrait of a Lady” in the 1990s. Both children “had English accents when they were little,” said Kidman. The actress married country star Keith Urban (53) in 2006 and had two more children with daughters Faith Margaret (10) and Sunday Rose (12). Tom Cruise also has a daughter Suri (14) with ex-wife Katie Holmes (42).