the official trailer for Tom Hanks’ film “Finch” is here ›Macerkopf

It has been known since the beginning of this year that popular actor Tom Hanks will appear in another film on Apple TV +. The shooting is likely to have already been completed or is about to be completed. The Apple Original Film “Finch” celebrates its premiere on November 5th, 2021. The official trailer is now available in advance.









The official trailer for “Finch” is here

At the beginning of the year, Apple was able to prevail in a bidding competition and secure another film for its streaming service with the sci-fi production “Finch”. Tom Hanks will be there. After his excursion on the water in “Greyhound”, Hanks is now drawn to a wasteland.

Finch creates the robot (Caleb Landry Jones) who will later take care of his dog Goodyear. The trio will embark on a “perilous journey into a desolate American West” as Finch discovers the joy of life.

By loading the video, you accept YouTube’s privacy policy.

Learn more Load video Always unblock YouTube

After Greyhound, Finch is the second film starring Tom Hanks to land on Apple TV +. Greyhound is Apple’s most-viewed film to date, and it received an Oscar nomination for Best Sound.