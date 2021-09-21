The new Bennifer feeling: Ben Affleck raves about Jennifer Lopez

There was sure to be a time when Ben Affleck was less able to talk to Jennifer Lopez. The one when the two separated in 2004. But in the meantime the actor and the singer are celebrating a love comeback – and he can no longer get out of the raptures.

Ben Affleck is apparently on cloud nine. In any case, he raved about Jennifer Lopez in an interview. He was impressed by the effect his girlfriend had on the world, the actor explained, referring to the origins and professional career of J.Lo.

The American’s parents moved from Puerto Rico to the Bronx shortly before she was born. “As an artist, I can only make films that move people. Jennifer has inspired a huge group of people to have the feeling of having a place at the table in this country,” the industry magazine “AdWeek” quoted the 49-year-old as saying in a portrait about Lopez.









Colored women would repeatedly tell Lopez how much she served them as a role model in the business world, says Affleck. He had already noticed this himself many times. His girlfriend’s role model function for women of color couldn’t be greater, he is sure: “This is an effect that few people have had in the course of history, one that I will never experience and one that I only respectfully meet and admire them. “

“It is great!”

Lopez had recently publicly admired her ex-boyfriend and current lover for his work. On her Instagram page, she posted a video that she showed on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. In it she also drew attention to Affleck’s new film: “It’s the first script that Matt and Ben have written with Nicole Holofcener since ‘Good Will Hunting’! And it’s great!” Affleck and his colleague Matt Damon won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1998 for “Good Will Hunting”.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – dubbed “Bennifer” by the press – were a couple in the early 2000s and even engaged. However, in 2004 they separated. After they were both married to other partners in the meantime – he to Jennifer Garner, she to Marc Anthony – they have been reunited since spring 2021.