the it-label of the stars on the red carpet

Adele wore a black Schiaparelli dress at an event in the United States that she and her partner Rich Paul attended. (Image: Schiaparelli / PD)



December 26th, 2020: Kim Kardashian wears a bright green six-pack bustier by Schiaparelli for her private Christmas party – the outfit is making waves on social networks. A few weeks later, Lady Gaga also wears a creation by Schiaparelli to appear at Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, a robe with a sweeping pink skirt and an oversized pigeon brooch. This appearance also goes around the world in press photos and is imprinted on the collective memory.

Lady Gaga’s golden dove brooch

If Kim Kardashian’s bustier is compared maliciously to Hulk, Lady Gaga’s golden dove brooch is symbolic – not only as a symbol of freedom and departure: the eye-catching bird with outspread wings also stands for the soaring that the Parisian couture brand is making with Gaga’s appearance starts.

The highlight of this year’s parade of stars in sensational Schiaparelli outfits is Bella Hadid’s appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021. The model wears a black dress with an open décolleté, a huge chain with golden lungs barely covers her bare breasts. Unsurprisingly, this picture goes viral.

Top model Bella Hadid last July, on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in a Schiaparelli outfit with a necklace made of golden lungs. (Image: Francois G. Durand / Getty Images)

But why is it now that “everyone”, including the actresses Tilda Swinton and Emily Blunt or, most recently, the singer Adele, is wearing the creations of this Parisian maison, which until recently slumbered in a deep slumber for decades?

Eccentric creations from the 1930s

Well, fashion designer and brand founder Elsa Schiaparelli (1890-1973) made fashion history with her eccentric creations in the 1930s. She founded her label in 1927 and had her first successes with knitted sweaters with trompe l’oil motifs, such as a scarf tied around her neck. She was soon a celebrated couturier and in 1934 was the first fashion designer to make the cover of “Time” magazine.

Many of her designs were created in collaboration with artist friends: dresses with painted lobsters or skeleton appliqués and a hat in the shape of a shoe came about with Salvador Dalí, for example. Jean Cocteau contributed motifs for embroidery on robes and also designed the famous eye brooch. Other eccentric pieces of jewelry from artists: a bizarre spiral glasses from Man Ray, a bracelet from Alberto Giacometti, another from Meret Oppenheim.









Dominate instead of please

She said of her artist collaborations that it made her feel serene. She feels supported and understood, beyond the crude and boring reality, just making a dress to sell. Yves Saint Laurent, who was fascinated by Elsa Schiaparelli, described her as a barbaric queen, tyrant, tsarina, margravine: “She did not want to please, she wanted to dominate.” She called her characteristic color, a bright magenta, “Shocking Pink”.

During the Second World War, Schiaparelli moved to New York; after her return in 1945 the fashion market has changed a lot. “Schiap”, as she was also called, gave up her business in 1952.

Since it was founded, the fashion house has received ratings such as “shocking” and “surreal” – and these attributes fit perfectly with today’s world, when it comes to generating as much attention as possible with an appearance.

Historic brand brought to life

Around sixty years later, the Schiaparelli brand timidly awoke to new life. This was made possible by the Italian businessman Diego Della Valle, head of brands such as Tod’s, Hogan and Fay, who acquired the trademark rights in 2007. After several collections, for example under ristian Lacroix, Marco Zanini or Bertran Guyon, the legacy of this once so successful brand could not really be tickled.

An American in Paris

But with the new chief designer Daniel Roseberry, who was previously design director at Thom Browne, the desired effect has been in place since April 2019: Roseberry’s work is louder and more striking, but never looks clumsy or vulgar, but always retains the artistic aura that is inherent in the house.

In addition, there is the almost shameless play with optical illusions, lifelike or exaggerated images of body parts, be it the already famous six-pack bustier by Kim Kardashian or jewelry in the form of fingers, teeth and eyes.

The new Schiaparelli creations are spectacular costumes for the big show, and therein lies the magic: This fashion invites you to dream. At a time when pragmatism, streetwear and wearability dominate, this is a rare quality.

Modifications suitable for everyday use with exclusive prices

Then there is the desire that is created. The original boutique at the renowned Place Vendôme 21 has only opened its doors by prior registration – in the style of former haute couture salons. Will the house remain so exclusive in the future?

A prêt-à-porter collection has been presented since spring 2019, and the pieces have been available on the web shop for several seasons: more everyday versions of the elaborate haute couture creations. The prices are still exclusive: a black wool blazer with brass nipple buttons and gold-embroidered pocket slits in the shape of lips costs a whopping 3900 francs.

Recently, a charity version of Lady Gaga’s pigeon brooch was launched. A larger audience can be attracted with these accessories and also “trans-seasonal” little things like silk foulards. Because with the increasing publicity, more and more people want to get hold of a piece of the great haute couture dream with historical references.