The first picture from the shoot proves the uniqueness in the MCU

The starting shot for Thor 4: Love and Thunder has been fired: After the cast and crew including Chris Hemsworth had to go into quarantine in Australia for two weeks, the shoot finally started yesterday of the MCU blockbuster. There was also a picture that underlines the unique possibilities of the film.

This is the first Thor 4 picture with Chris Hemsworth

In order to properly celebrate the start of shooting, it was Thor 4 team in one Welcome ceremony greeted by various nations of Australian indigenous peoples. The day also coincided with Australia’s national holiday, Australia Day. Hemsworth, himself an Australian, took both dates as an opportunity to say thank you and to remind his followers of the controversial tradition of the holiday:

The picture shows Hemsworth with director Taika Waititi among indigenous people and Maori dancers. The actor writes:

Indigenous Australians may be just as proud of this land [wie weiße Australier*innen], but many consider January 26th to be Expropriation Day, Epidemics, violence, cultural destruction, exploitation, abuse, family tearing apart and politics of extreme social control.

He demands: “Let’s start the healing and stand together in unity and support with our indigenous peoples. Let’s find a public holiday where all Australians can celebrate this beautiful country. ”

Hemsworth’s statement shows his awareness of the colonial history of his homeland. The fact that he brought up the topic on the first day of Thor 4 shooting is also a good sign for them unique opportunitythat the movie means for the MCU.

This is why Thor 4 is unique in the MCU

Hemsworth speaks of celebrating an open society for all people and honestly responding to past injustices. Not only does he speak as an Australian or a white man, but also as a hero of the MCU who is aware of his responsibilities.

Thor 4 is made for the MCU finally open to all people. While Odin’s son was previously a portrait of vigorous masculinity, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as Mighty Thor is now contrasting him with an authentic female hero whose skills are at least as good as his.

Thor’s ally Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) has been known as the first LGBT figure in the MCU since Thor 3, but was never allowed to live this openly on the screen. This is exactly what the new adventure could finally catch up with.

© Disney





First LGBT figure in the MCU: Valkyrie.

Even Thor’s brother Loki has a bisexual and gender-fluid side in the comic templates. One of the absolute highlights of Thor 3, Korg is gay in the comics. While Loki’s return in Thor 4 is not yet known, Korg will definitely return and could help represent the LGBT community.

Also other series or films of the MCU like WandaVision or The Eternals can make Marvel’s hero universe more inclusive, but Thor 4 bundles most of the possibilities. And Hemsworth’s statement suggests that he is well aware of these possibilities.

Not just Thor 4: That’s why the MCU needs to be more open

The MCU understood like no other franchise how to create hero characters for the big screen. These heroes are ours Representatives on the screen: Thor Odinson fights, loves, laughs as I do or like to do. But can all viewers feel represented in this way?

Where are the hero characters for queer people? So far there are no MCU heroes who were allowed to be openly gay, lesbian or bisexual. No trans person to save the canvas universe from destruction. With the exception of Black Widow and Captain Marvel, even large, independent roles for women are rather nil.

© Disney To become Mighty Thor: Jane Foster.

if Heroism is not a privilege of straight men is to apply, the MCU must become more inclusive. Thor 4: Love and Thunder now has a unique chance for this.

Podcast: Queer MCU Characters for Thor 4

While Marvel and Disney shy away from integrating queer characters on the screen, they have been around in the series and comics for a long time. This is exactly what we have in the Queer Cut Podcast denounced:

Max and Andrea talk about the dramaturgical clichés queer people have had to struggle with so far, what needs to change and which storylines they want most for the MCU future.

