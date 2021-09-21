The Change of Reese Witherspoon

“I am ready for a change. I’m definitely ready, ”said Reese Witherspoon in a 2014 US interview with“ CBS News ”. At the time, the actress looked back on a career spanning decades in Hollywood. But for some years now, Witherspoon has attracted attention with cinema flops and shallow romantic comedies. If you look at her career just six years later, it becomes clear that she has gone from being a popcorn actress to one of the most successful producers in the business. This year alone, Witherspoon’s series productions have been nominated for 18 Emmys: How did she do it?

“They really don’t do anything for us”

Because, in her opinion, there were hardly any interesting roles for women in Hollywood, the 44-year-old decides to set up her own production company. “I talked to my friends who are actresses and we said, ‘There’s nothing out there, they really don’t do anything for us,” she said in an “ITV” interview in 2017. “So I thought, well, I’ll start a company that I finance myself and start developing roles for women.” And that’s what she did: Blockbusters like “Wild” (2014) or “Gone Girl” (2014) were produced by her production company “Hello Sunshine” and received all of the award nominations. Series were added later, including, for example, “Big Little Lies” (2017) and, more recently, “Little Fires Everywhere” (2020). The highest ranks of actresses play in their shows, including Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Kerry Washington.

Your children are your motivation

Witherspoon’s family is what drives her. Thanks to her second husband Jim Toth, whom she married in 2011, she is taking a new career path. She told the US magazine “Harpers Bazaar” in 2016 about a conversation with her husband: “He said: ‘You should produce films. You read more books than anyone I know. You should just buy some of these and turn them into movies. ” Before she met Toth, she was a single parent for four years: She takes her daughter Ava and her son Deacon with her into her second marriage. In September 2012 she had another son with Toth: Tennessee James.

Witherspoon's kids are also the reason she wants to change Hollywood. "I want to get a feminine perspective on film that makes my daughter understand what it means to be a woman in a different way," as the producer "Harpers Bazaar" says.









HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Reese Witherspoon (L) attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images) © Source: Getty Images

Box office success

Not only her family and her fellow actors seem to be convinced of films with complex female roles. So are the viewers: “Gone Girl”, a thriller about a psychopathic wife, grossed over 314 million euros at the box office. Her miniseries “Little Fires Everywhere” about family dynamics in a US suburb is the most watched drama show on the US streaming service Hulu. Witherspoon has achieved a great goal: The heads of the Hollywood film studios are now realizing that films with women in multi-faceted leading roles bring in a lot of money and success. “I can’t believe that people are actually listening now,” she told the Fast Company news site. It is a relief “not having to spend the first 15 minutes of each meeting talking about the lack of content for women.” Now it is like: “Yes, I understand.”

Hobby turned into money

But where does Witherspoon get all of their ideas from? She turned her favorite hobby into money: reading books. Almost every one of her productions comes from current literature by women about women, which she also reads herself. But not every book Witherspoon likes gets on the big screen or on the Internet: Something has to happen in the books, they mustn’t take place too much “inside”, as the US edition of “Vanity Fair” tells in 2020. It is not surprising that Witherspoon has already secured the rights to the best-selling novels of the past few months, such as “Me, Eleanor Oliphant” by author Gail Honeyman. A story about a social outsider with a traumatic, mysterious past.

Make marginalized groups visible

The motives of her films and series are clear: They are stories that make marginalized groups, their successes and problems visible, that portray motherhood and childbirth as beautiful but difficult. She also regularly picks up on current topics such as #MeToo in the media industry. But it is not only on the screen that she fulfills her goal of depicting various characters. “I can remember that I was seen in films in which I was the only woman on the set with 150 men,” she told Vanity Fair about the beginnings of her career. There were only a few women in the cloakroom. That is why she employs almost only women behind the camera: sound engineers, casting directors and editors, they all have their place on the Reese film set.