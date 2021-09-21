The central figure is missing – but it is the right decision

John Wick fans can look forward to a lot of killer replenishment: While the first John Wick 4 pictures show Keanu Reeves’ killer on a world tour, the spin-off series The Continental is already being prepared elsewhere History of the assassin hotel chain and whose New York operator Winston (Ian McShane) is supposed to tell.

As we now learn, the story will move away from the well-trodden paths with Keanu Reeves’ character. Fans can only benefit from it.

Even without Keanu Reeves: John Wick spin-off promises refreshingly new insights

The chairman of the Lionsgate TV production studio Kevin Beggs revealed how different the series will be from the film series. “[Wir suchten nach] an interesting background to explore the origins of the Continental Hotel “he told the industry site Deadline . “In the film series it is famous for the fact that nobody is allowed to be killed there. But if you take just one step outside, you’re too outlawed. ”

This well-known element is now to be illuminated in a completely new setting:

“[Die Serie spielt] in crumbling New York of the 70s. There is a strike at the garbage disposal, the plastic bags are piled up to the third floor and after all, the mafia is involved everywhere. “

The series is evidently the cool, sterile look of the American metropolis from the John Wick series Exchange it for the model of a highly dangerous 70s New Yorkwhose brutality can be seen in works like Taxi Driver or Serpico. However, this leap in time has far-reaching consequences for the hero of the franchise.

Keanu Reeves character is not planned for the John Wick spin-off

Fans might have guessed that the series not only shed light on the beginnings of the New York Continental, but also the beginnings of the assassin John Wick in the same city. Beggs, however, dispels such considerations.

“[Unser Fokus liegt auf] the young Winston and how he and his comrades found their way to the hotel that we met in the franchise for the first time 40 years later “he clarifies. “Since we are getting ahead of the game, even before the young John Wick, will [John Wick] not its way into this [Serien-] Find the universe. “









The John Wick spin-off can only win without Keanu Reeves’ role

Beggs’ words may initially be devastating for many fans, after all, the film series works especially through its popular main character. But with the focus on John, many possibilities take a back seat.

© Concorde A young Winston is the main character in the series

Concentrating on John Wick forces secondary characters into dependency: it is all that counts how they deal with the main character, otherwise the depth of character is hardly explored. A world that is extremely rich to some extent occasionally looks like one Truman show for the black clad dog lover.

If The Continental were to shed light on the genesis of the fascinating world of John Wick, a young John would just grab all the attention. So the series is free to explore new pages and surprising backgrounds from characters like Winston, his later concierge Charon (Lance Reddick) or the lonely Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne).

Relationships between series and films create a dense John Wick world

If the John Wick franchise grows to a size in which the film and series build on each other, the films will also benefit from a The Continental without a focus on Keanu Reeves’ character. The film series could allude to details of characters that were previously explained in the series. Without a lot of effort for the films, the John Wick universe could become even closer.

© Concorde Will there be a reunion with Charon (left) in the series?

When we know how to Winston or Charon fought through filthy New York the figures get a different status on the canvas. So The Continental’s story decision is exactly the right one. We may not find out whether she can implement this decision well until the start of the series, which is still unknown.

