The $ 3,000 Mark Dance By Investing.com







Investing.com – After Had already briefly tested the important support at $ 3,000 yesterday afternoon, the Ether slide initially continued on Tuesday morning as part of the broader sell-off on the crypto market under the psychologically significant brand.

Ethereum fell at its peak to $ 2,812, but was able to stabilize somewhat in this area and recently recovered above the $ 3,000 mark. Despite the recent backlash, the overall chart image remains tarnished and further price setbacks should be planned.

On the downside, the $ 2,900 mark and the recent interim low of $ 2,800 are the first potential supports.

On a daily basis, yesterday fell below its smoothing line for the last 50 days for the first time since the end of July. In the past, the dynamic average line has acted as a good resistance when the price was below and as a support when the price was above.

With a rebound back above $ 3,289, where the important smoothing line is currently located, the Ethereum chart image would brighten again.

High risk aversion weighs on Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies

In search of an explanation for why Ethereum, and most other cryptocurrencies, have slumped so badly since yesterday, the answer falls on the general risk aversion sparked by fears that the impending collapse of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande (HK 🙂 is falling Could lead to spillover effects.

The company reiterated that it may be unable to service its debt, which in turn is putting pressure on other asset classes, including cryptocurrency markets.









According to CNBC Evergrande Pay interest payments due today on bank loans in an undisclosed amount. The company is also required to pay $ 83.5 million in interest on its March 2022 bonds by September 23 and $ 47.5 million in interest on its March 2024 bonds by September 29.

The decline in the cryptocurrency market and risk aversion is also due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 and the one coming up this week.

How things will continue with Ethereum & Co in the long term will not be decided this week, but the upcoming price recovery will show.

