That’s why Bitcoin is losing $ 10,000

As usual with virtual currency, the rate is subject to strong fluctuations. For example, the rate for the oldest cryptocurrency Bitcoin fell to $ 40,200 on the night of September 21. A few days earlier, the market value was $ 10,000 higher. A similar picture emerges with other digital currencies. For example, ether was only worth around 2,800 US dollars on Tuesday night, although the price was still a good 4,000 US dollars at the beginning of September. All currently around 12,000 crypto investments were worth around 1.8 trillion US dollars on Tuesday. Last weekend, it was almost $ 400 billion higher.

Is the Chinese company Evergrande to blame for price fluctuations?

The Chinese real estate company Evergrande is said to be responsible for the sharp price fluctuations. Investors and creditors have been worried about Evergrande for days. The company has run into major financial problems and is currently unable to complete many construction projects in China. In addition, Evergrande’s holdings in, for example, the Sion electric car from Sono Motors are at risk, although this is currently pure speculation.

Evergrande has $ 305 billion in debt, equivalent to the entire economic output of Finland. 90 percent of the debt is held by banks. On Wednesday evening it will be decided how things will go on with the second largest real estate company in China, as a loan will have to be repaid by then. The People’s Party in China does not seem to want to help the company. The ball got rolling in June when Evergrande was unable to pay a debt in the millions, and the company is now threatened with bankruptcy. 1.2 million people are waiting to be able to move into their paid apartments, because on many construction sites there is no longer any work. Thousands of investors are unsettled, which is also reflected in the fall in cryptocurrencies. It is feared that an Evergrande bankruptcy could have global repercussions on the real estate and financial markets.

Chinese government with new guidelines for real estate market

The Chinese government recently created a worldwide sensation with its strict requirements for video games. Now the communist party is cracking down on the real estate market too. Politicians want to do something like this against the very high rents in many large cities and have drawn up “the three red lines” for this.

For example, the ratio of a real estate company’s liabilities to assets must be below 70 percent, the net debt ratio must not be higher than 100 percent and the ratio of liquid funds to short-term liabilities must be greater than a factor of one. Evergrande does not meet any of these three requirements.

Sources: Golem, ARD, Zeit

