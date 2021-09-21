Tuesday, September 21, 2021
That’s how hot the Kardashian-Jenner sisters would be as men

By Arjun Sethi
August 31, 2021 – 10:30 PM clock

“Which Kardashian-Jenner would you date if she were a man?”

Hello there! Who are these good looking guys? What looks like the line-up of a new hot boy band or the cast of a sexy dating show is sadly … not real. All women who have already had hormone surges and heart-shaped eyes must now be very strong. Because the handsome men who can be seen here in the slideshow on Instagram are all women. But very famous. Because thanks to photo editing, we now know how amazing the Kardashian Jenner sisters would have looked if they had been born brothers.

How long has Justin Bieber been part of the Kardashian clan?




A Kylie Jenner fan account asked, “If she were a man, which Kardashian-Jenner would you date?” and made Kylie Jenner (24) a “Kyle”, Kendall Jenner (25) a “Kenneth”, Kourtney Kardashian (42) “Kurt”, Kim Kardashian (40) “Kevin” and Khloè Kardashian (37) a “Kristian”. And what can you say: You are spoiled for choice.

But we still have one question: Has anyone checked whether Justin Bieber (27) is not a lost and previously unknown brother of the Kardashians? “Kristian”, the male version of Khloé, looks very similar to the Bieber in more mature years. (csp)

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on TVNOW

The Kardashians in their original female state (without image processing, at most with a little botox) can be seen on TVNOW at “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

