That’s how he squandered his $ 650 fortune

He was incredibly rich, but Johnny Depp, 57, is said to have squandered most of his former $ 650 million fortune. The US edition of “OK!” listed what the 57-year-old spent the money on …

Johnny Depp: Not just financially in the end

He’s rid of his big roles. He lost the trial for defamation against the British newspaper “Sun”. And the bitter fight with ex-wife Amber Heardwho accused him of domestic violence continues. actor Johnny Depp isn’t doing very well in Hollywood right now.

This is how Johnny Depp squandered his millions

On top of that he did most of his former time $ 650 million fortune (around 548 million euros) has squandered. From the former wealth, which he among other things through his parade role in the “Pirates of the Caribbean”-Row, there is hardly anything left. The magazine “OK!” has calculated what the 57-year-old father of two spent his money on.

Incredible: For the last 20 years, Depp is said to have shot around 2 million dollars a month (!) To the wind, because Vanessa Paradis’ ex was apparently in full swing.

He spent $ 30,000 a month on wine alone

All in all, it was allegedly among other things …









$ 30,000 a month for Wine

a total of $ 75 million for 14 houses

$ 7,000 for one Couch from the set of the reality TV show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” that he gave to his daughter

$ 200,000 a month for Private jets

18 million dollars for that own luxury yacht

3 million dollars for it to get the Ashes of Hunter S. Thompson shoot from a cannon. Depp played the author in the 1998 film “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”.

$ 5.6 million US Treasury Late Fees

Many Million dollars for around 200 Original artwork by Andy Warhol, Gustav Klimt and Jean-Michel Basquiat as well as valuable jewelry and 70 collector’s guitars

Several million for personal possessions of movie icons like Marlon Brando and Marilyn Monroe . The pieces are stored in specially rented halls. This service alone cost Depp a million dollars.

and . The pieces are stored in specially rented halls. This service alone cost Depp a million dollars. $ 300,000 a month for 40 full-time employees

$ 7 million for that Divorce from Amber Heard

It seems it has to Jack Sparrow– Actors will be much shorter in the future …