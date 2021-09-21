Tuesday, September 21, 2021
HomeNewsThat's how he squandered his $ 650 fortune
News

That’s how he squandered his $ 650 fortune

By Sonia Gupta
0
62




He was incredibly rich, but Johnny Depp, 57, is said to have squandered most of his former $ 650 million fortune. The US edition of “OK!” listed what the 57-year-old spent the money on …

Johnny Depp: Not just financially in the end

He’s rid of his big roles. He lost the trial for defamation against the British newspaper “Sun”. And the bitter fight with ex-wife Amber Heardwho accused him of domestic violence continues. actor Johnny Depp isn’t doing very well in Hollywood right now.

You might also be interested in these articles:

This is how Johnny Depp squandered his millions

On top of that he did most of his former time $ 650 million fortune (around 548 million euros) has squandered. From the former wealth, which he among other things through his parade role in the “Pirates of the Caribbean”-Row, there is hardly anything left. The magazine “OK!” has calculated what the 57-year-old father of two spent his money on.

Incredible: For the last 20 years, Depp is said to have shot around 2 million dollars a month (!) To the wind, because Vanessa Paradis’ ex was apparently in full swing.

He spent $ 30,000 a month on wine alone

All in all, it was allegedly among other things …




  • $ 30,000 a month for Wine

  • a total of $ 75 million for 14 houses

  • $ 7,000 for one Couch from the set of the reality TV show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”that he gave to his daughter
  • $ 200,000 a month for Private jets
  • 18 million dollars for that own luxury yacht

  • 3 million dollars for it to get the Ashes of Hunter S. Thompson shoot from a cannon. Depp played the author in the 1998 film “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”.
  • $ 5.6 million US Treasury Late Fees
  • Many Million dollars for around 200 Original artwork by Andy Warhol, Gustav Klimt and Jean-Michel Basquiat as well as valuable jewelry and 70 collector’s guitars
  • Several million for personal possessions of movie icons like Marlon Brando and Marilyn Monroe. The pieces are stored in specially rented halls. This service alone cost Depp a million dollars.
  • $ 300,000 a month for 40 full-time employees
  • $ 7 million for that Divorce from Amber Heard

It seems it has to Jack Sparrow– Actors will be much shorter in the future …


Previous articleThrough Met Gala Mask: Kim Kardashian could barely see anything
Next articleThe Undoing Nicole Kidman Hugh Grant HBO Sky Atlantic Sky Ticket
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv