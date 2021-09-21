That goes against the grain of their fans

Emma Watson surprised her fans just before Christmas with a sugary photo on Instagram. Then the Harry Potter star held a cat tightly in his arms and beamed like a honey cake horse. The majority of their fans were very enthusiastic about this idyllic sight. But some Instagram users quickly noticed a rather unpleasant detail. And to the chagrin of the Harry Potter star, they burst out bluntly!

Harry Potter star Emma Watson surprises fans with a cute cat photo!

Emma Watson caused mixed reactions with her new Instagram picture. On the one hand, their fans raved: “Ohhhhh how cute” – “Everyone who likes cats just has to be okay” – “You are a beautiful woman. Inside and out ”and“ This is my favorite photo ”. The Harry Potter star was beaming with the cat in his arms like never before! But one thing overshadowed her beautiful Instagram picture. The actress had forgotten an important detail when she posted her photo.

Check out this post on Instagram 🐱





A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Dec 21, 2018 at 1:41 am PST

Harry Potter star Emma Watson is reprimanded for messy background!

But not every Instagram user was so impressed by the photo posted by Emma Watson. The Harry Potter star had completely forgotten to inspect the room beforehand. There was a mess behind her that caught the eye of some fans immediately. “Everyone sees the cat, I only see the mess behind her, which is called the floor,” wrote an Instagram user. Others commented, “Please clean up the floor” – “Why is the floor so messy” and “Sweet cat, but the floor looks like a pig”. The next time Emma Watson will have a closer look around before she can be photographed. Not to mention posting the picture on Instagram!