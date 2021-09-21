Sylvester Stallone: ​​He’s selling his luxury villa for 90 million euros

Sure, as one of the biggest Hollywood stars of the last few decades, Sylvester Stallone lives appropriately. But what is now revealed when his magnificent villa is sold tops everything.

Do you have 90 million euros left? Not? It’s a shame, because that’s how much Sylvester Stallone is asking for his incredible luxury property in Los Angeles.

The star from cult films such as “Rocky” or “Rambo” is offering his Mega Mansion for sale for 110 million dollars (the equivalent of almost 90.8 million euros). According to media reports, Stallone bought the more than 4,000 square meter property in the 1990s and built his dream home with an area of ​​1950 square meters on it. According to “dirt.com”, the annual property tax alone is just under 103,000 euros.

Sylvester Stallone sells his LA home



The exclusive property in the posh residential area of ​​North Beverly Park was built in a modern, Mediterranean style and has eight bedrooms and twelve bathrooms. Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin lived there with their daughters Sophia Rose, Sistine Rose and Scarlet Rose.

In addition to the spacious main house with library, a huge kitchen with two cooking islands, hand-painted ceilings in the dining room and plenty of space for all residents, there is a second, smaller house for guests and a living area for domestic staff.









Prominent neighbors and space without end



VIP neighbors include Denzel Washington, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart, Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Mark Wahlberg.

The exclusive brokerage firm Hilton Hylands, which is run by Ricky Hilton and his son Barron Hilton, among others, was commissioned to sell the property. Since the dream wedding in summer 2018, his wife Tessa, born Countess von Walderdorff with roots in the German aristocracy, has been at Barron’s side. The prominent trio is working together to bring the luxury villas of the rich and beautiful to the public. Obviously with success: on the real estate agent’s Instagram channel, more and more stunning villas in the luxury price segment can be found.

