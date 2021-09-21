Suspicious stomach gesture: is Camila Cabello pregnant?

Are Camila Cabello (24) and Shawn Mendes (22) taking their love to the next level? It’s been around two years since my music colleagues made their initially secret relationship public. Since then, the two lovebirds have made no secret of it either: They are totally in love – and crazy for each other! Is their love enough for a child together? Brand new photos now give the impression that they could Camila to be pregnant!

Paparazzi photographed the couple on Wednesday in Miami, where the two indulged in a sunny day at the beach. The excitement: In several photos, Camila suspiciously holds her stomach – are she and Shawn expecting a baby? In fact, the beauty also looks a bit curvier than usual in her pretty, tight bikini. Of course, it can also be just a few feel-good kilos …

But no matter whether Camila and Shawn are in eager anticipation or not: Either way, the two look overjoyed in the photos! The pictures in which the couple frolicking and turtling in the water are particularly cute. What do you think: could Camila be pregnant? Vote in our poll!

Camila Cabello on Miami Beach

1820 Yes – it looks like it! 1361 No, she could hold her stomach for other reasons as well.



