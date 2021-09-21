Study: Bitcoin mining produces over 30,000 tons of e-waste per year

According to a new study, the mining of the crypto currency Bitcoin not only consumes large amounts of electricity, but also generates large amounts of electronic waste: The mass of discarded mining computers amounts to around 30,700 tons per year. That roughly corresponds to the annual volume of small electrical appliances in a smaller country like the Netherlands. If the Bitcoin price rises, this could even grow to over 64,400 tons.

Device lifespan of 1.29 years

Since the Bitcoin blockchain network has been in operation, a remarkable hardware arms race has developed, with which the mining calculation can be done most efficiently according to the SHA-256 algorithm: From CPU to GPU to FPGAs and finally ASIC-based ones Machines (application specific integrated circuit) went the journey.

The problem with the ASICs: The devices only master the specific functions for which they were built and can no longer be converted for other tasks. At the same time, the manufacturers of mining computers regularly bring out ever more efficient generations of devices. The average lifetime of a Bitcoin miner is around 1.29 years, explains economist Alex de Vries, one of the authors of the study.

If it can no longer be used to mine costs at a cost-effective rate, many mining computers are likely to end up in the trash. According to the study, which was published on September 13 in the magazine “Resources, Conservation and Recycling”, the equivalent of around 272 grams of e-waste was generated per Bitcoin transaction. A total of around 2.9 million mining computers are in operation that compete with hash values.









Switching to proof-of-stake recommended

Mining is a metaphor for the process by which the right to insert the next block in the blockchain is distributed in the decentralized Bitcoin network. Bitcoin relies on a so-called proof-of-work, i.e. a proof of work that is provided in the form of hash value calculation with an adjustable degree of difficulty. The process has so far been criticized primarily because of its high power consumption. According to estimates by the University of Cambridge, the annual consumption is 101 terawatt hours, which is roughly equivalent to the consumption of a smaller nation.

As a solution to the environmental problem, the authors recommend switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. With this method, the use is not in electricity and hardware performance, but directly in crypto money. If you want to become a block producer, you pay in a sum that is frozen like a kind of fixed deposit for a period of time. Depending on the design, lottery or voting procedures are then used to distribute the block rights among the stakeholders.

Ethereum, number two in the crypto world after Bitcoin, has been planning a complete switch to proof-of-stake for a long time. Other coins such as Polkadot already rely on it from the start. In the case of Bitcoin, no effort has so far been discernible to touch the consensus procedure. Some voices in the scene even see Bitcoin as essentially complete and only in need of certain detail improvements.



(axk)

