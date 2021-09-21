Steven Spielberg is afraid for his life – stalker was already buying weapons – people

A crazy stalker chases Steven Spielberg (73)!

As the US celebrity portal “TMZ” reports, the woman was already in the process of getting a gun. That emerges from documents that the star director submitted to the court. Accordingly, Spielberg was made aware of the threat by investigators.

The woman had also personally sent death threats to Spielberg and had molested him for months. A message to him said, “If I personally have to MURDER people who steal my IPs, then I WILL. Got it?”









What exactly the stalker means by this is not entirely clear. But: On her own website and on Facebook, a woman has been writing pamphlets against Spielberg for some time – under the same name that “TMZ” mentions in the article.

In the confused texts, among other things, there is talk of theft of ideas and identity, the woman claims, among other things, to be the true director of ET.

According to “TMZ”, the stalker had already been arrested for threats. Now the court ordered that she is no longer allowed to approach Spielberg and his family.

Minimum distance she has to keep according to the injunction: 100 yards (91 meters).