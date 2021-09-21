Shirin David: THIS POPO (noisy) performance makes the fans really wild

A dream has come true for Shirin David. She is allowed to advertise Rihanna’s new “Savage X Fenty” lingerie collection. The sexy result can now be admired on the Instagram photo and video network.

US pop star Rihanna has apparently found a new model for her underwear collection. No less a person than singer and rapper Shirin David (“Supersize”) is allowed to advertise Rihanna’s latest lingerie collection. What exactly that looks like, fans can currently see for themselves on the photo and video network Instagram, where David is currently putting on a pretty hot show.

Shirin David drops the covers for Rihanna

Usually, Rihanna prefers to throw herself in her hot parts. But in this case it’s a rapper Shirin Davidwho is allowed to perform the good pieces of the pop star. And the 26-year-old really gives full throttle right away. The chart topper is currently hitting her fans with five hot pictures. With prospects this hot, Shirin’s followers don’t even know where to look first.

Rapper seduces in Rihanna’s lingerie: Shirin David with POPO (loud) prospects on Instagram

Because regardless of whether it is sexy wrapped in purple lingerie with matching pink garter belts or in seductive lace lingerie, Shirin David knows exactly which poses she can make her fans really wild with. And so, in addition to daring glances at Shirin’s lush bosom, there is also an extremely crisp look at her downside (see picture 2). In a tight thong, Shirin David positions her butt hammer on a houseboat. A pretty hot box that Shirin presents to her fans.









Anyone who clicks through Shirin David’s current series of underwear photos will also see the Internet star from his sensual side. With plump, slightly parted lips, she casts a lascivious look at the camera and grants quite intimate insights and views of her dream curves.

Fans are crazy about Shirin David’s underwear photos

The fans of the former DSDS juror get completely excited by such hot photos. “Can’t take my eyes off you”, “Still hot”, “She kills everything again”, “The hottest woman in existence”, “Hot” and “beauty” are just a few of the numerous compliments that Shirins received Landing an Instagram account. The lingerie hit already has over 250,000 likes. Ascending trend. Sales of Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty” underwear collection should suddenly double.

sba / fka / news.de