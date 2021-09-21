Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Scary outfit: Eva Green wears human hair!

By Arjun Sethi
At the premiere of “300 – Rise of an Empire”, Eva Green (33) shone on the red carpet in an elegant lady look and presented herself in stark contrast to her role in the war epic. Because as ruler Artemisia, the actress in the film prefers to appear in skin-tight leather clothes and with a sullen look. And the outfits that Eva in the strip are really tough, because some of them even consist of real human hair!

What is unthinkable and repulsive for some is for Eva Green simply a part of her film role and so it was no problem for the actress in “300 – Rise of an Empire” to wear outfits that took some getting used to. “The vest is made of real human hair”, explained Eva in an interview with Us Today one of her movie outfits. Made especially for her, it was for Eva but by no means strange to wear the clothes. “It was like a second skin and it was a lot more comfortable than most of the other outfits.” But she didn’t want to keep the hairy construction, but she took a pair of boots with her from the set.




