Sad details from her childhood revealed

Natalie Portman was discovered by an agent in 1991 when she was just ten years old, and her breakthrough came just a few years later. However, the early success also had consequences for the Hollywood star …

At the age of twelve, Natalie Portman was abused by her role Mathilda in “Léon – The Professional” world-famous overnight. Hollywood suddenly tore over the talented actress, and her childhood was over overnight. A success that also had its downsides, as the 39-year-old openly revealed in the “Armchair Expert” podcast. As a child, she felt sexualized by the film industry, which she saw in her eyes Always pushed into a “lolita” position.









Natalie Portman was afraid of sexualization

According to Natalie Portman, this had the consequence that she also developed fear of her own sexuality: “Since I was sexualized as a child, I couldn’t develop my own sexuality well. It scared me.“For this reason, the Hollywood star has developed a conservative demeanor in order to be taken seriously: “As I got older, so many people had this impression of me that I was super-serious and prudish and conservative. I cultivated it that way because it made me feel more secure. If someone respects you, they won’t treat as an object. At this age you have your own sexuality and you have your own desires and you want to explore things … but you don’t necessarily feel safe about it. You build these fortresses. ” These fears of the 39-year-olds are no coincidence, because in recent years there have been repeated votes sexual abuse loud in Hollywood. One of the most famous scandals is likely to have been the film producer Harvey Weinstein, whom several actresses such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman or Cara Delevigne accuse of abuse and sometimes even rape, which is why he was accused at the beginning of 2020 Was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

More hot stories for you: