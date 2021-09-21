Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Ryan Gosling: His daughters Esmeralda and Amada are driving him crazy

By Vimal Kumar
Ryan Gosling
His daughters drive him crazy

Ryan Gosling

© Reuters

Ryan Gosling is the father of two daughters. But everyday life with them does not always go smoothly

Becoming a father is not difficult – but being a father is very difficult. That probably also applies to Ryan Gosling. In an interview he now said that his daughters Esmeralda, 3, and Amada, 1, sometimes drive him to white heat.

Ryan Gosling: a fearful father

Ryan rarely gives insight into his private life. You rarely see him in public with his wife Eva Mendes, 43. What you know: The two are considered absolutely scandal-free parents. The birth of Esmeralda and Amada completely turned the lives of Hollywood stars upside down. The 36-year-old himself is worried about his offspring around the clock. “Everything is potentially dangerous. I suffer about ten heart attacks a day,” he told Grazia.




Womanizer, womanizer

However, Ryan’s life has improved in ways that he could never have imagined because of his children. The actor has been with Eva since 2011, and the couple’s love lasts without a marriage certificate. Ryan’s relationships have never lasted long before. In the early 2000s, he was in a relationship with Sandra Bullock, 53, for about a year. The Oscar winner Rachel McAdams gave his heart a little longer. For a year and a half she was the woman at his side. In June 2007 the relationship broke up. Shortly afterwards, Ryan and the now 38-year-old gave their love another chance. For a whole four months. Shortly before the Womanizer fell in love with Eva, he was still dating Olivia Wilde, 30, and Kat Dennings, 28. These liaisons lasted about two months each.

Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes

