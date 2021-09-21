Robert Downey Jr.’s assistant dies in a car accident

Jimmy Rich, Robert Downey Jr.’s close confidante, died in a car accident. He was only 52 years old. Not only was Rich an assistant to the Hollywood star, but he also helped him get back on his feet during his hardest times.

“This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy,” wrote Robert Downey Jr. recently on his Instagram profile. He put a photo of his assistant and confidante Jimmy Rich online. Rich was in a fatal car accident at 8 p.m. yesterday.

“He was a brother, my right-hand man, an uncle to our children and loved by everyone who experienced his unique character and wit,” explains Downey Jr. to his 50 million Instagram fans. “Our thoughts go with his relatives, friends, co-workers and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career.”

Rich had worked for the actor since 2003. During this time he also became a confidante for the “Iron Man” star, helping him to get his drug and alcohol problem under control.

Hollywood stars mourn Jimmy Rich

Several Hollywood stars commented on the death of Jimmy Rich, including many “Marvel” stars who Rich also knew personally. For example, Mark Ruffalo writes: “What a tragedy. Such a good man. I have known him for almost as long as I have known you, Robert. It breaks my heart that Jimmy has gone over to the other world. We will miss you, Jimmy. Thank you for always being real, always there to help and showing so many people the way of light forward. Another sad day. ”









“Oh no!” Writes Chris Pratt. “I’m so sorry. I pray for his family, you and yours. This sucks. I’m so sorry to hear that. He was great.” Gwyneth Paltrow types, “Please don’t. Oh my god,” under the post and Chris Hemsworth says, “I’m so sorry buddy. Absolutely heartbreaking. Such a wonderful person.”

“The two were inseparable”

Hollywood star Chris Evans dedicates his own post to Rich on his Instagram profile. There he posted a photo of himself and the Marvel employee online. He writes: “Words fail me. Jimmy Rich was different from everyone else. He made a lasting impression on everyone he met. On no one more than on my brother Robert Downey Jr .. The two were inseparable.”

There is also a post in honor of the deceased on the official Instagram profile of Marvel Studios. “Rest in peace, Jimmy,” it says there. “You have been a great friend to all of us at Marvel Studios for so many years. Your love and light have been an inspiration to everyone who knew you. We will miss you.”

According to the US portal “Deadline.com”, Jimmy Rich met Downey Jr. on the set of “The Singing Detective”. The two have worked together ever since.