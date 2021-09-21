Rihanna is selling her Hollywood mansion for just under 8 million.

Rihanna wants to get rid of her fancy house for 7.7 million

Rihanna separates from one of her houses. The mansion in the mountains of Hollywood has been for sale as of today, but it’s just one of the billionaire’s smaller properties …

In the summer of 2017, Rihanna bought a small, chic property in California – at the foot of the Hollywood Hills in LA The then newly built mega-villa was available for a bargain price of $ 6.8 million. Now, according to dirt.com, she is up for sale again at her real estate agency “Bond Street Partners”!

Rihanna has rented her house for 30,000 euros a month

The property in the Hollywood Hills was offered for sale for a short time in 2018, but then the superstar decided to rent the villa instead. For a mere 30,000 euros a month, the rich and famous could make themselves at home on a generous 7,100 square meters and enjoy the swimming pool, home gym and home cinema or entertain guests in a free-standing suite.

The hut can be bought here

The home, which is being offered for sale by Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles celebrities James Harris and David Parnes of Bond Street Partners, also has elegant formal living and dining rooms, the former with a rust-colored fireplace, a study / Billiard room, an eat-in kitchen and a family room.

There are also enough terraces and balconies to take selfies …

Where else Rihanna lives

In addition to the approximately 3,500 square meter apartment on the mezzanine floor of Century City, Rihanna and her company Fenty own a cute, “small” apartment on Wilshire Boulevard, also known as “the millionaires’ mile” in Beverly Hills. At the end of 2020, an old building from the 1930s was added for over 10 million euros and she quickly secured the neighboring property for the same price. When she is not residing in one of her palaces in the USA, Queen Riri is in her London villa or in her home town of Barbados in her “beach hut”. Will the billionaire remember where she is when she has her caviar for breakfast in the morning? (JH)