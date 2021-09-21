Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Rihanna is selling her Hollywood mansion for just under 8 million.

By Sonia Gupta
Rihanna wants to get rid of her fancy house for 7.7 million

09/21/2021 8:11 PM

Rihanna separates from one of her houses. The mansion in the mountains of Hollywood has been for sale as of today, but it’s just one of the billionaire’s smaller properties …

In the summer of 2017, Rihanna bought a small, chic property in California – at the foot of the Hollywood Hills in LA The then newly built mega-villa was available for a bargain price of $ 6.8 million. Now, according to dirt.com, she is up for sale again at her real estate agency “Bond Street Partners”!

