Rihanna: “Chris Brown was the love of my life”

On Oprah Winfrey’s “Supersoul Conversations” podcast, Rihanna confessed that she had given her beating ex-boyfriend one more chance and would be friends with Brown herself.

What happened?

Millions of fans can probably still roughly remember the evening after the Grammy Awards in February 2009, when a dispute between Rihanna and Chris Brown escalated and the latter musician beat his girlfriend at the time. She was rushed to hospital with bruises and a split lip, a photo bought by the TMZ made the rounds at the end and will remind the “Bitch Better Have My Money” interpreter of those moments for a lifetime. RiRi herself confessed at the time, that she had approached Brown in the car after the festivities about a flirtation that brought another girl into play …

“Chris Brown hit Rihanna a long time ago; get over it.” Never. That man has issues. He is a physical and emotional abuser. pic.twitter.com/Dd4HZ9QdQK – Laura Ingalls Wylin ‘(@IStillLuvKanye) January 3, 2017

In the Netflix documentary “Welcome to my Life”, Chris Brown spoke again publicly about his continuing love for Rihanna, which he had hurt over eight years ago. In the summer of 2017, the violent superstar said, sometimes in tears: “The confidence was gone when I told her that I wanted to marry her. Then I wanted to answer all of her open questions and admitted that I had slept with a girl who once worked for me. From that moment on, she didn’t want to know anything from me, we just fought, then had perfect days and a little later we fought again. That night it started with her throwing my phone in the corner and telling me that she hated me. We were in the Lamborghini and she started beating me. She beat me up. Then she kicked me and I hit back with my fist closed. I popped her lip and was in shock when she spat blood. She spat in my face and I kept driving. She picked up my phone, but I didn’t want to give that to her. Then I parked and wanted to save the situation, I didn’t want to hurt her, she was my friend, I love her. But then she took my keys and threw them out the window. When I went to look for her, she shouted from the car that I wanted to kill her and that someone should help her. “









As the interview progressed, Chris Brown concluded: “I still love Rihanna, but I have to be honest with myself: we would always fight each other, she would hit me, I would hit her, it can’t end well.”

A friendship developed

In the past few months and years, Rihanna stayed away from Chris and her fans had their backs if the musician should become weak again and not be able to avoid a flirt on Instagram. But probably nobody would have expected the latest statements from the Barbadian beauty: On Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020, Oprah Winfrey published her latest episode of the “Supersoul Conversations” podcast and had RiRi at the start. She spoke about her violent ex-boyfriend and confessed that she had built a friendship with Brown.

“We have been working on our friendship again. We’re very, very good friends now. We have rebuilt trust, and that is … we love each other and probably always will. And we’ll never change that. You just can’t turn that off if you’ve ever been in love with someone, ”Rihanna said, adding that she believes Chris could have been“ the one ”for her. “I think he was the love of my life. He was first love. And I see he loved me just as much … it’s not even about us being together. I really love him. So the main thing for me is that he can live his life in peace. I’m not fine if he’s even a little unhappy or if he’s still lonely. “

When asked if she would like to meet him again, Rihanna did not want to answer directly, but would never completely close the door on Chris Brown …

What will your fans think of these statements ?!