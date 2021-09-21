Retired at 79: Jack Nicholson doesn’t like making films anymore

Published
A Hollywood star can’t get much bigger than Jack Nicholson. After a 60-year career, the acting icon has now retired.
He was nominated twelve times for an Academy Award, three times he actually won the Oscar: Jack Nicholson is undisputedly one of the greatest actors of the last decades.
He hasn’t made a film since 2010 (“How Do You Know”) – and it looks like we won’t see Jack Nicholson on the screen in the future either: Peter Fonda, Nicholson’s “Easy Rider” colleague and good friend, says , the 79-year-old has finally withdrawn.
“He has achieved a lot”
“I don’t want to speak for him,” Fonda said of Nicholson at the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles, “but he’s basically retired. He has achieved a lot and is doing well financially. ” However, Fonda does not know the exact circumstances: “Sometimes people have their reasons and it’s not up to me to ask.” If Nicholson is offered a prominent role, Fonda could envision a return – but it would have to be “something very extraordinary”.
Rumors arose four years ago that Nicholson would retire due to health problems. At the time, it was said that his memory had deteriorated significantly. However, the actor denied the rumors and assured him that he just wanted to party a little less: “I’m still wild at heart,” he said. “But I’m reaching my biological limits: I can no longer address women, for example. I didn’t decide – it just doesn’t feel right at my age. “
You can see the greatest roles of the resigning Hollywood legend Nicholson in the photo series.