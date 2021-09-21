Retired at 79: Jack Nicholson doesn’t like making films anymore

1 / 13 “Easy Rider” (1969)Jack Nicholson gained a cult following with his role as George Hanson. His «Easy Rider» colleague Peter Fonda now says that the actor has withdrawn and will no longer make films. zvg Chinatown (1974)Roman Polanski’s film noir is considered a masterpiece. Nicholson played the former cop JJ “Jake” Gittes and was nominated for an Oscar for the role. zvg The Passenger (1975)In “The Passenger”, Nicholson played a journalist who steals the identity of a dead businessman. zvg

He was nominated twelve times for an Academy Award, three times he actually won the Oscar: Jack Nicholson is undisputedly one of the greatest actors of the last decades.

He hasn’t made a film since 2010 (“How Do You Know”) – and it looks like we won’t see Jack Nicholson on the screen in the future either: Peter Fonda, Nicholson’s “Easy Rider” colleague and good friend, says , the 79-year-old has finally withdrawn.

“He has achieved a lot”

“I don’t want to speak for him,” Fonda said of Nicholson at the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles, “but he’s basically retired. He has achieved a lot and is doing well financially. ” However, Fonda does not know the exact circumstances: “Sometimes people have their reasons and it’s not up to me to ask.” If Nicholson is offered a prominent role, Fonda could envision a return – but it would have to be “something very extraordinary”.

Rumors arose four years ago that Nicholson would retire due to health problems. At the time, it was said that his memory had deteriorated significantly. However, the actor denied the rumors and assured him that he just wanted to party a little less: “I’m still wild at heart,” he said. “But I’m reaching my biological limits: I can no longer address women, for example. I didn’t decide – it just doesn’t feel right at my age. “