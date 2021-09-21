Tuesday, September 21, 2021
HomeNewsReese Witherspoon: Your Favorite Walk the Line Scene with Joaquin Phoenix
News

Reese Witherspoon: Your Favorite Walk the Line Scene with Joaquin Phoenix

By Vimal Kumar
0
49




Reese Witherspoon
Your favorite “Walk the Line” scene with Joaquin Phoenix

"Walk the line": Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) proposes a wedding to June Carter (Reese Witherspoon) - this time on the B

“Walk the Line”: Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) proposes a wedding to June Carter (Reese Witherspoon) – this time on stage.

© imago images / Prod.DB

“Walk the Line” started in cinemas 15 years ago. Reese Witherspoon recalls this and reveals her favorite scene with Joaquin Phoenix.

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon (44) recalls one of her great film successes on Instagram. “Walk the Line” (2005) opened in US cinemas 15 years ago. The biopic tells the love story of the musicians Johnny Cash (1932-2003) and June Carter (1929-2003). “Playing the role of June Carter has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” enthuses Witherspoon.

“From the breathtaking costumes created by Arianne Phillips, to the recording of all those country song classics with T. Bone Burnett, to the incredible scenes created by James Mangold [Regisseur] were written and staged, I felt completely transformed into an authentic country artist, “writes Witherspoon about a photo that shows her as June Carter and film partner Joaquin Phoenix (46,” Joker “) as Johnny Cash snuggled together on a couch.




She will never forget these scenes

Reese Witherspoon also reveals her favorite scene with Joaquin Phoenix in her anniversary post. “I’ll never forget the wedding proposal scene … what Joaquin looked like with the beam of light behind him when he asked June to marry him in front of a packed house. You could hear a pin drop,” the actress recalls the key scene that happened on one Stage plays. She also posted the corresponding film scene in her stories.

At the end of the post, Witherspoon would like to thank everyone in the cast and crew, “who brought Johnny & June’s love story to life” – and can’t help saying “Johnny and June forever”.

An Oscar, after all

In Germany, the biopic only started on February 2, 2006. At the Oscar ceremony on March 5, 2006, Reese Witherspoon was awarded the Oscar for “Best Actress” at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles. The also nominated Joaquin Phoenix had to admit defeat to his colleague Philip Seymour Hoffman (1967-2014, “Capote”) in the male equivalent of the award.

CodeList



Previous articleRipple vs. SEC – Does the Settlement Come After the Evidence Has Ended? From Investing.com
Next articleWho will be the green Hulk’s cousin?
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv