Reese Witherspoon: Your Favorite Walk the Line Scene with Joaquin Phoenix

“Walk the Line” started in cinemas 15 years ago. Reese Witherspoon recalls this and reveals her favorite scene with Joaquin Phoenix.

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon (44) recalls one of her great film successes on Instagram. “Walk the Line” (2005) opened in US cinemas 15 years ago. The biopic tells the love story of the musicians Johnny Cash (1932-2003) and June Carter (1929-2003). “Playing the role of June Carter has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” enthuses Witherspoon.

“From the breathtaking costumes created by Arianne Phillips, to the recording of all those country song classics with T. Bone Burnett, to the incredible scenes created by James Mangold [Regisseur] were written and staged, I felt completely transformed into an authentic country artist, “writes Witherspoon about a photo that shows her as June Carter and film partner Joaquin Phoenix (46,” Joker “) as Johnny Cash snuggled together on a couch.









She will never forget these scenes



Reese Witherspoon also reveals her favorite scene with Joaquin Phoenix in her anniversary post. “I’ll never forget the wedding proposal scene … what Joaquin looked like with the beam of light behind him when he asked June to marry him in front of a packed house. You could hear a pin drop,” the actress recalls the key scene that happened on one Stage plays. She also posted the corresponding film scene in her stories.

At the end of the post, Witherspoon would like to thank everyone in the cast and crew, “who brought Johnny & June’s love story to life” – and can’t help saying “Johnny and June forever”.

An Oscar, after all



In Germany, the biopic only started on February 2, 2006. At the Oscar ceremony on March 5, 2006, Reese Witherspoon was awarded the Oscar for “Best Actress” at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles. The also nominated Joaquin Phoenix had to admit defeat to his colleague Philip Seymour Hoffman (1967-2014, “Capote”) in the male equivalent of the award.

