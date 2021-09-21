Reese Witherspoon with mom and daughter

When Reese Witherspoon shows up with her daughter Ava, it usually triggers enthusiasm. The mother-daughter team is now even surpassed and supplemented with the mother of the Hollywood star.

Reese Witherspoon graces the February cover of American Vogue. But the photo series inside the magazine is actually much more interesting. Because there the “naturally blonde” actress can be seen together with her daughter Ava Phillippe and her mother Mary Elisabeth.

The similarity can really be seen at first glance. In addition to the hair color and the eyes, it is especially the charisma that all three women have in common. They look into the camera proudly but also openly and friendly.

Ava is committed to women and children

Ava is committed to women and children

Daughter, mother and grandmother also have it behind the pretty facade. Ava Phillippe, who hailed from Reese Witherspoon's marriage to Ryan Phillippe, appears to be an open-minded teenager. Every now and then she presents herself in public at the side of her famous mother. She uses her level of fame, which she was given in the cradle by her famous parents, to draw attention to things that are important to her. For example, she is involved in the women's movement "Time's up", but also in protests against weapons and for child protection.









Reese Witherspoon’s mother, the good soul

Reese Witherspoon’s mother was a nurse and then became a professor of nursing at Vanderblit University. In the “Vogue” interview, Reese Witherspoon explains that she still remembers how she sometimes accompanied her mother to work as a child. She watched as she “took care of 17 babies at once”. She also remembers that at work her mother was always positive, always laughing and joking all the time. That’s why she had “a million friends” in her job.

Reese Witherspoon is a power woman

Reese Witherspoon himself first studied English literature at Stanford University, but dropped out because of the art of acting. For the drama “Walk the Line” she received an Oscar for best actress. The 42-year-old is the mother of three children, plays in numerous films and has also written a book, a real power woman.