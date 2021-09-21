Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Rarely! Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise’s daughter shares selfie

By Vimal Kumar
Rare photo of Nicole Kidman (53) and Tom Cruises (58) adoptive daughter! For more than eleven years, the Hollywood stars went through life together until they divorced in 2001. During their marriage they adopted two now grown children. Both Isabella (27) – also known as Bella – and Connor (25) have chosen a life away from the limelight. The two rarely even share photos of themselves on social media. Bella now made an exception and shows up on a recent selfie.

Bella now works as an artist in the UK and publishes on hers Instagram-Account primarily their self-drawn works. On one of her most recent posts, however, you can see the beauty herself. On the snapshot, she not only presents her short hair with blue highlights, but also gives an insight into her rocking style: The 27-year-old combined dark sunglasses and a septum ring with a leopard print shirt and leather jacket.

The supporters of the artist think it is a successful look. “Your hair color is hot” or “You look beautiful”, only two of the total of 24,000 followers expressed their euphoria about the rare photo.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise with their adopted children Connor and Isabella, 1996

Isabella Cruise in London

Bella Cruise

