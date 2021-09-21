Princess Beatrice: Your daughter was born in this luxury hospital

Princess Beatrice became a mother for the first time – and decided in favor of a hospital that, thanks to its luxurious furnishings, is particularly popular with celebrities.

Princess Beatrice, 33, gave birth to a baby girl safe and sound on September 18, 2021. As the palace officially announced, the little one saw the light of day in the “Chelsea and Westminster Hospital” in London. A hospital that is particularly popular with celebrities thanks to its excellent reputation.

Did Princess Beatrice give birth in the Kensington Wing?



Although the “Chelsea and Westminster Hospital” is part of the British national health system, the clinic also has a private delivery wing, the “Kensington Wing” – and it is super luxurious! The hospital describes this ward as “one of the top three private maternity wards in London”. It goes on to say: “Our facilities are tailored to patients and their partners who are looking for excellent care, led by a doctor or a midwife, that goes hand in hand with safety, comfort and privacy as well as hotel-like service during their stay.”





Buckingham Palace does not want to reveal whether Princess Beatrice also gave birth in the “Kensington Wing”. However, it is very likely that the Queen’s granddaughter opted for a little more comfort and privacy when giving birth to her first child.

Luxury rooms and suites



In the “Kensington Wing” there are “numerous delivery rooms with private bathrooms, individually adjustable lighting and generous wardrobes and storage space”. A total of 16 rooms are available for the time after the birth, in which new mothers can “relax and be with their baby”. These are equipped with a private bathroom, flat screen TV, free bathrobes, slippers, toiletries and fresh linen – just like in a hotel.

However, the “ultimate childbirth experience” is provided by the Kensington Suite for the time after the birth, which has been described as “the most exclusive delivery service in London”. The suite has a separate hall, a living room with a sofa, a bedroom and a bathroom with a walk-in shower. It is also equipped with a “custom-made king-size bed for the time after the birth” and has all the extras that are also offered in the other rooms for the time after the birth.

Champagne, salmon and tea time



In addition to medical care, new mothers can also celebrate the birth of their offspring in the “Chelsea and Westminster Hospital”: delicious-looking afternoon teas are served on the hospital’s Instagram account, but there are also reports of 75 pounds (87 euros) bottles of champagne as well smoked salmon on the menu.

How much does the birth experience cost?



The prices in the “Kensington Wing” vary depending on whether the women opt for care by a midwife or a specialist. If you trust a specialist during childbirth, you can get the cheapest package – the “vaginal delivery package” – for 6,475 pounds (7,539 euros). The most expensive package – the “platinum package for emergency or desired caesarean sections” – costs around 9,050 pounds (10,538 euros).

For mothers who want a midwife-led delivery, the cheapest package is the Vaginal Delivery Package for £ 8,775, while the most expensive package is £ 10,650.

Royal staff



According to its website, the Kensington Wing staff consists of a number of experienced professionals who are committed to “providing you and your family with the highest standard of care when your baby or babies are born”. They include Guy Thorpe-Beeston, an obstetrician who specializes in high-risk pregnancies and who also works as a surgeon and gynecologist for the royal family. Together with Alan Farthing, Queen Elizabeth’s gynecologist and surgeon, 95, he gave birth to the second child of Duchess Catherine, 39, and Prince William, 39.

These celebrities gave birth at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital



Princess Beatrice is not the only famous mother to have given birth at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. In 2017, it was reported that George Clooneys, 60, wife Amal Clooney, 43, gave birth to twins Ella and Alexander there. In the same year, the son of pop star Cheryl Cole, 38, was born here.

Princess Beatrice is, however, so far the only member of the Royal Family who has chosen this hospital. Duchess Catherine gave birth to her three children in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington. Princess Eugenie, 31, decided to go to the private Portland Hospital in London for the birth of her son August – just like Duchess Meghan, 40, with son Archie, two.

Sources used: mirror.co.uk, chelwest.nhs.uk, thekensingtonwing.co.uk, instagram.com

