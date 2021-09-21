Price losses in Bitcoin, Binance Coin and Polkadot

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is 1958 billion US dollars, of which Bitcoin claims a market share of 41 percent. The trading volume for the past 24 hours was $ 186 billion. The courses in the top 10 lost an average of 6 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin price did not have it easy and collapsed by over 7.28 percent. The current rate is $ 42,523.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear is current market sentiment.

Market Cap: $ 800.36 billion (-7.31%)

24h trading volume: 45,696 million US dollars (+ 46.76%)

24h High: $ 45,885.00

24-hour low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum course had to give up massively and lost over 7.3 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 2,982.52.

Market Cap: $ 350.48 billion (-7.2%)

24h trading volume: 31,852 million US dollars (+ 58.65%)

24-Hour High: $ 3,217.95

24h low: US dollars

Tether



The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.4 percent. Tether stands at a rate of 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 69.56 billion (+ 0.1%)

24h trading volume: 92,631 million US dollars (+ 77.11%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

Cardano



Sales resulted in the Cardano course to a minus of 5.05 percent. This is reflected in a rate of $ 2.08.

Market Cap: $ 66.53 billion (-4.88%)

24h trading volume: 5,607 million US dollars (+ 195.21%)

24h high: $ 2.19

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin course took a nosedive and lost over 8.34 percent. The current rate is $ 361.27.

Market Cap: $ 55.76 billion (-8.43%)

24h trading volume: 2.215 million US dollars (+ 94.65%)

24h high: $ 394.16

24h low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP rate fell 5.51 percent. The price of XRP is currently 0.94 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 43.63 billion (-5.62%)

24h trading volume: 5,900 million US dollars (+ 120.84%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The Solana course could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 6.86 percent. The Solana rate this morning is $ 135.22.

Market Cap: $ 40.12 billion (-6.84%)

24h trading volume: $ 6,184 million (+ 82.11%)

24h high: $ 145.83

24-hour low: US dollars

USD Coin



The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a -0.39 percent change in the price of the USD coin. The rate is currently at USD 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 29.41 billion (-0.35%)

24h trading volume: $ 5,109 million (+ 211.71%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

Polkadot



The Polkadot course was sent downhill and lost over 10.14 percent. The price is trading at $ 28.55.

Market Cap: $ 29.21 billion (-10.76%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,076 million (+ 202.99%)

24h high: $ 31.81

24-hour low: US dollars

Dogecoin



The crash of the Dogecoin course led to a minus of 7.51 percent. The price is currently at $ 0.21.

Market Cap: $ 27.29 billion (-7.34%)

24h trading volume: 1,987 million US dollars (+ 144.71%)

24h high: $ 0.22

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

OMG Network course : $ 10.80 ( 20.79 %)

: $ 10.80 ( %) Celo course : $ 6.40 ( 1.38 %)

: $ 6.40 ( %) Pax dollar rate : $ 1.00 ( 0.1 %)

: $ 1.00 ( %) Binance USD rate : $ 1.00 ( -0.15 %)

: $ 1.00 ( %) cUSDC course: $ 0.02 ( -0.21 %)

Flop 5

Fantom course : $ 1.12 ( -15.05 %)

: $ 1.12 ( %) Avalanche course : $ 56.44 ( -15.08 %)

: $ 56.44 ( %) Cosmos course : $ 34.45 ( -18.47 %)

: $ 34.45 ( %) Near course : $ 7.53 ( -19.3 %)

: $ 7.53 ( %) Osmosis course: $ 5.66 ( -21.49 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 21, 2021 at 7:02 am.