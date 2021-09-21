“Passengers”: The end is simply explained

Not sure if you got the “Passengers” ending? We give you an insight into the film “Passengers” with Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt.

The film "Passengers" (2008) with Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt is both a space film and a romance that can certainly be viewed with criticism. Do you have a few questions after viewing the work? We explain exactly that to you "Passengers" end.













“Passengers”: This is the end (and the beginning)

In order to explain the “Passengers” ending, we first have to look at the plot of the film. Therefore, there is a major spoiler warning at this point. If you have not yet seen the work and do not want to know how it will end, you are warned at this point.

Warning: spoilers for “Passengers” will follow

The scientist Jim Preston (Chris Pratt) is one of 5,000 researchers who are on the spaceship Avalon and head for the planet Homestead II. You should explore the new earth and prepare for colonization. However, the flight lasts 120 years, which is why the researchers are in a deep sleep in a bedroom. However, Jim wakes up 90 years early because of a mistake. At first he tries to pass the time completely alone. But he gets lonely and after about a year he decides to wake up Aurora Lane (Jennifer Lawrence). In doing so, however, he also decides her fate: namely certain death on the spaceship.

At first Aurora thinks that she too woke up due to a mistake. A romance develops between the two. But when she finds out that Jim has decided their fate, their relationship ends. It is only when the ship is threatened with destruction that Aurora can forget Jim’s lie. He wants to sacrifice himself for humanity and goes on a dangerous mission that actually almost costs him his life. Aurora can save him, however.

And now the beginning of the end begins: Jim finds out how to put a person back into deep sleep. However, it can only work on one person. However, Aurora apparently chooses to fully forgive Jim and spend the rest of her life with him on the spaceship. When all the sleeping capsules open as planned after 120 years, the researchers wake up in a planted spaceship. “A lot happened while you were sleeping,” Aurora explains off-screen. “We got lost on the journey. But we found each other. And we lived our lives. A wonderful life. Together.”

Conclusion: “Passengers” shows a happy ending

The “Passengers” ending should hardly leave any big surprises or question marks: The film ends with a happy ending, in which Aurora forgives Jim that he decided between life and death for her and the two seem to live a happy life on the spaceship , until they die. In the case of the science fiction epic “Interstellar”, however, the end is much more difficult to understand. Do you like films that are not set on earth? Here you can find the best space films. And here you can get inspiration for films about asteroids. And: Are there any chances for “Passengers 2”?

