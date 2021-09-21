Panic attack because of US President Donald Trump

It should be clear to everyone that we are big fans of actress Emma Stone. Not only that the “La La Land” actress for her part in the musical work this year (earned) both a Golden Globe as well as won an Oscar, she showed us too through her vacation and her friendship with colleague Jennifer Lawrence how wonderfully personable and normal she is. Nevertheless, there are also things that a Celeb à la Beauty cannot protect itself from, Because Andrew Garfield’s ex-girlfriend suffered from panic attacks as a child, which she got under control thanks to therapy, until US President Donald Trump showed up … 😳

Emma Stone: Donald Trump’s election causes panic attack

It wasn’t until the end of 2016 that Emma admitted that she had panic attacks as a child – now, on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, she went into more detail: “I was a very, very anxious kid and had a lot of panic attacks. But I was encouraged in therapy. I started when I was seven. Acting helped me so much. Improvising helped me so much. I always have these days still fears, but no more panic attacks, that’s why I knock on the wood. “ Wow, the beauty gets a big like from us for so much honesty! 👏

The comedian then joked that he had recently had a panic attack himself, namely because of none other than Donald Trump personally, when he was elected as US President last fall: “I had one on November 8th”. Of course, the likeable Emma jumpedwho supported Democrat Hillary Clinton during the election, on it and revealed: “Listen, I had one too, I had one too!”. We can’t laugh anymore, because with it the 28-year-old expressed the feeling that almost the whole world (including us) must have felt … 😂









Of course, there was another situation where Andrew Garfield’s ex-girlfriend caused a laugh, because comedian Stephen showed a picture of the 28-year-olds posing proudly with Hillary Clinton backstage during the election campaignboth hold a T-shirt in front of them and Emma unfortunately looks like she has no clothes on. The beauty then stated that her outfit was probably not the best decision: “I got the chance to meet Hillary Clinton, which is just unfathomable and incredible and I look like I’m naked”. Haaach, we love the “La La Land” star for his sympathy

By the way, her panic attacks and Hillary Clinton weren’t the only topics Emma talked to Stephen about, because it was also about sexism and feeling like an asshole – here you can see the whole video:

