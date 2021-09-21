Onlyfans-Lambo and Hamster-Porsche on the road in Vienna – readers

Dozens of sports cars stopped in the city of Vienna on Tuesday. It was an international rally for particularly conspicuous vehicles.

Car fans had a lot to see in downtown Vienna on Tuesday. Dozens of super sports cars rolled through the city with thousands of horsepower. The police also had a lot to do and secured the event. It was a rally in which the participants travel from Monaco to Moscow within a week.

Sports cars drive all over Europe

A total of 40 cars are allowed to take part in “The Challenge 2021” – the only requirement: they have to be exceptionally (and) fast. In three days, on September 24th, the participants are supposed to rev their engines in the Russian capital.

However, the organizers affirm that the rally is not about speed and frenzy, but about having fun driving. The drivers have to adhere to the road traffic regulations just like all other road users.

In any case, the super sports cars were warmly welcomed in Vienna. Countless fans, including children, young people and so-called carspotters, took photos and selfies of the PS bolides.







