On one condition he will return to the MCU · KINO.de

Is Robert Downey Jr. actually returning to the MCU? On one condition he is ready to do so, as he now reveals.

As Tony Stark aka Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. was the first hero and face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for eleven years. “Avengers: Endgame” gave him a fitting and rounded farewell – actually. Because recently there have been an increasing number of interviews in which the Hollywood star does not want to rule out a return to the MCU.

In Joe Rogan’s podcast (via comicbook.com), Robert Downey Jr. even revealed what it would take to get him back on board. “For me it is out of the question to suddenly get back on board. I think I’ve done everything that can be done with the character. There would have to be a very compelling argument and a number of events to make it obvious. ”Fortunately for all hopeful MCU fans, the perfect template for this scenario already exists.

Is Tony Stark returning as an MCU mentor for Iron Heart?

In the comics, Tony Stark fell into a coma some time ago and was inherited by the relatively young superhero Iron Heart during this phase. She actually goes by the name of Riri Williams and is in no way inferior to Tony in terms of genius. So she built her own Iron Man suit and later became the superhero Iron Heart. The role of their suit AI was played by none other than Tony Stark himself.

It is precisely this mentor function that Robert Downey Jr. could still fulfill with relative ease in five or ten years, his age shouldn’t get in the way. Tony Stark would not return from the dead, but that also leaves his successful farewell largely untouched. Viewers should still be happy about the jokes of the Marvel hero.

Robert Downey Jr. likes his MCU farewell – but doesn’t rule out a return

Before hopes get too high: Robert Downey Jr. also told Joe Rogan that he wanted to do “other things”. The Hollywood star jumped exactly between these statements in a few interviews over the past few days. Also on The TODAY Show, he initially said about a possible return: “I’m so happy that I stopped there. I am very happy, I am not the type of … I want to keep it stylish. ”This cautious answer, however, was followed by a“ We’ll see ”again.

As of now, it can be said that Robert Downey Jr. has left the MCU and is happy with the way he left. Obviously, however, he does not want to rule out anything in the future. He is currently throwing himself into new projects such as “The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle “. In ten years, however, he could get homesick with Marvel and possibly actually join Iron Heart as the AI ​​voice. For the MCU debut of the superheroine, he already spoke publicly after “Avengers: Endgame”. Whether he already had a possible appearance for himself in his head is now too much to speculate. Especially since fans should see him again soon in the MCU anyway: In “Black Widow”, which starts on April 30, 2020 in Germany, Tony Stark is reportedly granted an appearance.

