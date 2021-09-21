Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Nicole Kidman: She posts a rare photo of her youngest daughter

By Vimal Kumar
Nicole Kidman
Actress posts rare photo of her youngest daughter

Nicole Kidman

© Getty Images

The daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban is now nine years old. To mark the occasion, the actress is posting a sweet photo from days gone by – an absolute rarity.

Nicole Kidman, 52, and her husband Keith Urban, 52, keep their private lives out of the public eye for the most part – especially to enable their two daughters, Sunday Rose, eleven, and Faith, nine, to live as normal as possible. For Faith’s ninth birthday, the actress is now making an exception.

Nicole Kidman congratulates with a sweet picture

For her daughter’s ninth birthday, Nicole Kidman posts a photo on her Instagram account that is definitely a rarity. The black and white photo shows the actress at a younger age, holding the little girl, who is probably around one and a half years old, on her arm. Both look intensely into the camera, beautiful and strong at the same time. She writes: “Our baby is now nine! We love you so much, you beautiful girl. Happy birthday, Faith.” The second photo in the series shows Faith’s birthday cake, a chocolate mousse topped calorie bomb with ten candles on it. Did Mama Nicole miscalculate while decorating?




Fans love the picture

Nicole Kidman receives a lot of praise from her almost six million followers for the rare inclusion of her daughter at a young age. 487 thousand likes and 3750 comments can now be found under the post, including contributions from many other VIPs. “Wonderful”, writes Naomi Campbell, while Gwyneth Paltrow says “What a photo”. We can only agree.

Vimal Kumar
