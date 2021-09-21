NFT fantasy soccer game Sorare raises $ 680 million

Sorare, a fantasy football game based on Ethereum NFT cards, received $ 680 million at a valuation of $ 4.3 billion. The French startup plans to expand into other sports, take women’s soccer teams on board and open an office in the United States.

Sorare, an Ethereum-based fantasy soccer game based on NFT trading cards, saw significant growth in 2021 with a growing player base and significant trading volume. Not to mention dozens of new licensed teams. Today the French startup put an exclamation mark behind this upward trend by announcing a financing round of US $ 680 million.

The Series B’s $ 680 million round valued the company at $ 4.3 billion. It follows a $ 50 million Series A round that was announced back in February. The new Series B round was led by the Japanese technology and investment conglomerate SoftBank, which is already active in the crypto industry in particular through its financial services division SBI Holdings.

Players from more than 175 clubs available in the game

Sorare is currently focused specifically on soccer, with players from more than 175 licensed clubs available in the game. Popular clubs like FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus FC and Paris Saint-Germain FC are part of Sorare, as is the US Major League Soccer Players Association. Mind you, only the players, not the clubs themselves.

According to Nicolas Julia, Sorare’s co-founder and CEO, the company plans to expand into other sports as well. In the coming months, the company will open an office in the United States to “continue to grow with the fans and sports leagues in this country,” said Julia. And:









“We have ambitious plans to grow Sorare into a sports entertainment giant. The new funding will help us build a world-class team, expand into new leagues and sports, and further improve our experience for users, including providing a mobile app. “

Like Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot, Sorare is based on NFTs, which in turn are based on professional athletes. An NFT acts like a title deed for a digital item that has been proven to be rare. In the case of Sorare, it is a digital trading card. It can be bought and resold, with limited quantities of each card available. One such NFT card, for example, was sold for almost $ 290,000 for ETH in March.

Unlike Top Shot, however, Sorare has an ongoing game component. Similar to other fantasy sports, you can choose a number of professional players each week and join other users in leagues where you earn points based on the players’ respective real-world performances. At Sorare, you can only put together your team with the player cards you have. However, there are rewards in the form of rare cards and ETH.

Sorare: Trading volumes in excess of $ 150 million

According to the company, Sorare has traded more than $ 150 million since early 2021. There are also more than 600,000 registered users on the platform. Sorare aims to bring on board the top 20 football leagues and 50 best football associations in the world. In addition, women’s football clubs are to be added to the current selection of men’s teams.

The new investors Atomico, D1 Capital, Bessemer Ventures, Eurazeo, IVP, Hillhouse and Liontree, as well as the existing Sorare investors, are also participating in the Series B $ 680 million round – which Sorare calls the largest in Europe to date Accel, Benchmark and Headline.

The professional footballers Gerard Piqué, Antoine Griezmann, Rio Ferdinand and César Azpilicueta have also invested in this round. Well-known investors took part in the Series A round in February. Including entrepreneur and NFT enthusiast Gary Vaynerchuk and founder of Seven Seven Six and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Sorare also has close ties to the leading games company Ubisoft. The startup participated in Ubisoft’s Entrepreneurs Lab acceleration program. In addition, the companies worked together on One Shot League this spring. This is a Sorare spin-off game that focuses on the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Proof of text: Decrypt

