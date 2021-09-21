New in the cinema: “Little Women”: review and trailer for the film with Emma Watson and Meryl Streep

The director Greta Gerwig has re-filmed the classic “Little Women” using female roles – and has assembled a strong female ensemble.

Wedding or death – there can be no other ending for a female character in a novel in the 19th century. The publisher is sure of that who wants to swear the young author to the rules of contemporary literature. But Jo (Saoirse Ronan) cannot accept this limitation. Neither for herself nor for the heroines of her stories, which have flowed from her pen since her early youth. Even then, she was writing plays that were performed in school or at home in the living room by her siblings with assigned roles.

“Little Women” with Emma Watson and Meryl Streep

Four sisters live in the March house. The father has been for the Union in the American Civil War for many years and the mother Marmee (Laura Dern) keeps the family together with scant financial resources. In the male-free household, the girls’ dreams, fantasies, talents and ideas about life can unfold freely. Jo dreams of a self-determined existence as a writer, Amy (Florence Pugh) wants to become a painter, Meg (Emma Watson) hopes for great love and the youngest sister Beth (Eliza Scanlen) is an enthusiastic pianist. Only the rich, nasty aunt (Meryl Streep) tries to bring the girls back down to earth.

German trailer for the movie “Little Women”

Only a good match with a wealthy man can ensure a woman’s existence. When Jo takes refuge in the back room at a ball, she meets Laurie (Timothée Chalamet), who has also withdrawn from the social ritual. They dance together on the veranda, free of any step instructions. A few days later, Laurie enters the matriarchal realm of the March family with wide eyes and is soon accepted as the fifth sister. Of course he falls in love with Jo and she falls a little in love with him too, but not enough to marry him and give up her life dreams. Instead of entering the safe haven of marriage, she travels to New York, where she sells her first stories to a newspaper in order to support the family financially.

Hollywood’s most talented director, Greta Gerwig, has re-filmed the classic “Little Women” about female roles – and has assembled a strong female ensemble.

With “Little Women” Greta Gerwig filmed a classic of American literature by Louisa May Alcott from 1868. The constellation of a family with four daughters who are to be brought under the hood is enriched here with longings that go beyond the romantic search for happiness . Gerwig works out this aspect more than earlier film adaptations by Gèorg Cukor with Katharine Hepburn (1933) or Gillian Armstrong with Wynona Ryder (1994). To do this, she dissolves the chronological structure of the original and turns the grown-up Jo into the narrator of her own story.









Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet in “Little Women”

As the film glides between the time levels, the contrasts between the teenage dreams of the girls and the social reality with which they are confronted as young women emerge more clearly. Romantic desire and the longing for self-fulfillment are weighed up here on an equal footing with and against each other. The excellent cast creates the emotional reference to the present.

Saoirse Ronan, who swept powerfully across the screen in “Atonement” (2007) as a 13-year-old, ravishes Jo’s irrepressible zest for life and deep despair. Opposite her is the fabulous Florence Pugh (“Lady Macbeth”), who brings Amy’s reluctant feelings to the boil in a wonderfully controlled manner.

“Little Women”: Cast and Rating

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes

Social drama, United States 2019

2019 Director: Greta Gerwig

With Saoirse Ronan , Florence Pugh , Meryl Streep , Timothée Chalamet

, , , Timothée Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

