Nano Dogecoin & Baby Space Floki: Extreme profits in a few hours

The new crypto currencies Nano Dogecoin (INDC) and BabySpaceFloki (BSF) are currently making extreme profits, with the coins increasing by several thousand percent. But what are Nano Dogecoin and BabySpaceFloki (BSF) – and could it be worth getting started?

Nano Dogecoin pumps more than 3,000%

Two new cryptocurrencies are currently attracting massive interest from investors: Nano Dogecoin (INDC) and BabySpaceFloki (BSF). The reason: Nano Dogecoin has managed to gain more than 3,000% in the last 24 hours (at the time of this writing).

As massive as the coin pumped last, it was also heading south again: The extreme rally initially brought Nano Dogecoin from 0.000000000748 dollars to up to 20.93 dollars, where Nano Dogecoin traded for a few hours.

Then a little over an hour ago the crash: Nano Dogecoin fell from more than $ 20 to $ 0.00000002811, where INDC is currently trading. Could it be worthwhile to join Nano Dogecoin now – before the cryptocurrency can rise again to prices of more than $ 20? What is Nano Dogecoin anyway?

Nano Dogecoin, based on the Binance Smart Chain, sees itself as a community-driven charity token. Community events are planned to save animals around the world. And for investors in Nano Dogecoin, there will then be cryptocurrencies as a reward.

A special feature of the coin According to the whitepaper: A relatively high fee is charged on all transactions, which in turn is distributed to investors in the coin, among other things. 10% of every purchase and 18% of every sale should be automatically redistributed via the stablecoin tether (USDT).

On the other hand, the project allocates 4% to the liquidity pool. This should create a stronger lower price limit for all investors. The “Marketing Wallet” should receive another 4% of all sales and 3% of all sales. The developers call Nano Dogecoin a cryptocurrency for passive income, write:

“We intend to keep investors involved in the decision-making process throughout the life of the token and will accept further suggestions for future growth, charitable partnerships, brand ambassadors and more from our holders. In this way, we want to reward our investors with passive crypto income through our redistribution tokenomics. “

Baby Space Floki (BSF): course explodes by 6,000%

To the thousand percent profits Nano Dogecoin is joined by another cryptocurrency from the Binance smart chain ecosystem: BabySpaceFloki (BSF). According to Coinmarketcap.com, BSF has risen more than 6,400% in the last 24 hours, exploding from lows of $ 0.000000000027 to $ 0.000000001859, where the coin is currently trading.

BabySpaceFloki is also apparently trying to profit from the success of meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB). The developers about the project:

“Floki has always dreamed of being the first dog to set foot on Mars. The Baby Space Floki Community is determined to bring him there! “

Baby Space Floki also charges a transaction fee, here it is 10%. 5% of this should go to liquidity pools, 5% to marketing. So far, according to the homepage, there are only 2,000 holders. And: The team allegedly makes further development milestones dependent on the arrival of new investors.

The question remains: Could it be worth getting started? I’m waiting It is true that the greatest potential for profit usually results from the greatest risk. However, there is not enough information about both cryptocurrencies to justify a purchase for me.









Last updated on September 21, 2021

Cryptocurrencies are a very volatile, unregulated investment product. Your capital is at risk.