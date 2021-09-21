Movie Review: Blackbird: Euthanasia Drama Starring Kate Winslet – Culture

From Bernd Haasis Bernd Haasis (ha) profile September 25, 2020 – 11:40 a.m.



17 images

Susan Sarandon (left) shines in “Blackbird” as an anarchic mother and grandmother, Kate Winslet as the permanently assaulting daughter, sister and mother Photo: rental

In the movie drama “Blackbird” Susan Sarandon plans her suicide as a terminally ill matriarch. Before that, she would like to say goodbye to her family – but there is a huge bang at the weekend together.

Stuttgart – Many terminally ill people wish to be able to determine the end of their life for themselves – but euthanasia or assisted suicide is illegal in most countries around the world. Whether theological-ethical concerns outweigh the right to self-determination is ultimately a question of faith. British director Roger Michell (“Notting Hill”) only touches on this political level in his remake of a Danish film by Bille August (“Silent Heart”, 2014): He is dealing with a specific case and the upheavals within an affected family.









The ALS-ill matriarch Lily (Susan Sarandon) would like to leave the world of her own free will, before the muscle wasting makes her immobile and a machine-operated nursing case. Her expert doctor husband Paul (Sam Neill) got the narcotics of choice online – she simply has to drink a high dose to fall asleep gently and not wake up again.

The sisters are crossed

What seems easy, isn’t it, because before that, Lily gathers her family one last time on Thanksgiving weekend. Everyone has been initiated, but the imminent final farewell brings old and new conflicts to light. Above all, the two sisters Jennifer (Kate Winslet) and Anna (Mia Wasikowska), the perfectionist philistine with a boring man (Rainn Wilson) and an untangling son (Anson Boon), the other one who has so far failed to survive, but at least one of them blessed with a cheerful friend (Bex Taylor-Klaus).

Soon things go haywire: who has offended, betrayed, defrauded, cheated on whom and why – or did they? They quarrel and hurt each other, pull themselves together and make up again. Some things seem a bit constructed, but what counts is the performances of the outstanding actors. Sarandon shines as a glamorous queen over her family kingdom, who doesn’t want to show her pain and gives the tense Jennifer a frivolous farewell gift. Kate Winslet can hardly be recognized in her masquerade as a hyperactive carer who constantly tramples on the feelings of others without realizing it. Mia Wasikowska gives Anna, the lost loser, a rebellious gesture and a believable psychological level.

The grandma is cooler than her children

In the end, there are two realizations: some of today’s grandparents are members of the Woodstock generation and in many ways are much cooler than their children, and assisted suicide of one’s own free will is apparently very easy to accomplish, if one only knows how – what in the further political discourse legalization could still play a role under certain conditions.

Blackbird. USA 2020. Director: Roger Michell. With Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska. 98 minutes. From 12 years. Cinema