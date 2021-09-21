More countries will do it like El Salvador by CoinTelegraph

Tuesday, September 21, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
Cardano founder on Bitcoin as legal tender: More countries will do it like El Salvador

Following El Salvador’s historic introduction of (BTC) as legal tender on Tuesday, founder Charles Hoskinson predicted that many more countries would follow the Latin American country.

Bitcoin acceptance in El Salvador confirms that people should be in control of their money, Hoskinson said in a YouTube video titled “Congratulations Bitcoin” on Tuesday.

The Cardano founder is confident that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are the future of money, as the younger generation will inevitably trigger the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. “The majority of people under the age of 25 are positive about cryptocurrencies, and many of them own them. This is the future. Your children will grow up with these values ​​and beliefs about the nature of money,” he said.

