Mindy Kaling raves about Reese Witherspoon

The two Hollywood stars have been close friends since the blonde beauty made a guest appearance on ‘The Mindy Project’ in 2017. For Mindy, her colleague is a great inspiration in many ways. “Reese Witherspoon is always such a great resource for parenting advice because she’s so playful and funny and incredibly busy,” said the 42-year-old, who is raising two children herself. Their daughter Katherine was born three years ago while their son Spencer is twelve months old.

Mindy has all the more respect for the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress, who has three children and at the same time pursues several business projects. “She’s acting, she’s running this company, and she’s also a producer. She’s the kind of person who always gives me great advice and I think she was the one who taught me how important it is to make time for myself to take so that I can be a good mother to my children, “reveals the actress to People magazine.

In addition, Reese is incredibly smart and has made worthwhile investments. “I think she’s doing it because she wants to take care of her children and make sure their future is safe … She’s just so good at these things,” said Mindy, impressed.