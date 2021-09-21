Meryl Streep: That’s why separate bathrooms are important to marriage – people

You may know that Meryl Streep (69), one of the 35 richest actresses in the world, has a thing for bargains. But have you ever wondered who the man is that perhaps the world’s best actress has been married for almost 41 years?

The lucky one is called Don Gummer (72). He is an American sculptor whose works can be 7.6 meters high and weigh 10,000 kilograms. For comparison: the Oscar, which his wife has already brought home three times, is 34 centimeters tall and weighs 3.9 kilograms. The Oscar may be an actor’s dream man, but he plays little or no role in Streep’s life.







“My Oscars are on the top shelf of the shelf in our dining room and are slowly turning a strange green color,” says the 70-year-old, who as an actress is still made for close-ups.

Winning an Oscar, she says, is only a snapshot, the milestones are different: “The birth of your children, the death of your parents, your wedding”. And then we’re back to Don Gummer, the man who became her husband on September 30, 1978.





Record: Between 1979 and 2018, Meryl Streep was nominated for an Oscar 21 times, 17 times as a leading actress. Here she is beaming about her first with husband Don GummerPhoto: Getty Images



“Don is just great,” says Meryl Streep. “I don’t know what I would do without him. He keeps my feelings alive. ”Her feelings are said to have been so alive for a short time that they should have sought a stop at Clint Eastwood (88). But that’s just a rumor that came up in 1995 when they starred in the romantic drama “The Bridges on the River”.









Clint Eastwood is a guy of a man who wants to deny that. When asked when a man is a man for Meryl Streep, she replies: “The question is, isn’t it, how a man judges himself? In the end, does he judge himself by the position he has achieved in a hierarchy? Or how often his children say: ‘My father means everything to me, he was always there for me.’ “

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer have four children between 27 and 39. The son is a musician, the three daughters are actresses and models, respectively. In addition to the artist gene, she shared the knowledge: With a sensitive issue (increase in pocket money, time to go out), you better try it with your dad than with your mum. Because Mama Streep was always ironic when it came to upbringing, Papa Don the yielding one. A distribution of roles that has not harmed anyone, neither the children nor the parents.

The question that long-term marrieds and centenarians cannot ignore is: How did you do it?

Many centenarians swear by their daily glass of schnapps. For Meryl Streep, a long marital happiness has to do with a common sense of humor and musical taste. And you should be aware every day how lucky you are to have found this partner. “And I also have to be vulnerable and be able to show my weaknesses. Admitting this to yourself can also be embarrassing, ”says Meryl Streep. All of this is important for a long loving relationship.

But the real secret of any happy partnership in Meryl Streep’s life is not the often-invoked separate bedrooms. Her sex is too important for that, she says. The real big secret of a lifelong love story is: separate bathrooms!

You may know that Meryl Streep loves to swim early in the morning, naked in the private lake at her 47 acre country estate in Connecticut on the US east coast. But do you also know that she often considers shedding her housewife image (she actually says “housewife”) and inventing a new life for herself for the public? And which one, Mrs. Streep?

“As a sex bomb.”