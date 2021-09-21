Meryl Streep reveals her marriage secret • WOMAN.AT

Seldom does a Hollywood marriage survive longer than that of Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer. Compared to the image

-New newspaper, the 69-year-old revealed the secret of her long-term marriage to the sculptor, whom she married in 1978 and with whom she has four children – a son and three daughters. “It keeps my feelings alive,” revealed the Oscar winner frankly. “Don is just great. I don’t know what I would do without him,” she enthuses about the 72-year-old.

Husband is the “more forgiving”

When it came to sensitive questions, the children together came to Don. Meryl Streep reveals that he was the more indulgent in the upbringing. The fact that she took on the stricter part would have worked out well for all sides. But she ascribes her long marital happiness to other things, for example common interests such as the same taste in music and the same sense of humor. One important factor for Meryl Streep is above all one thing: the room layout. Accordingly, a shared bedroom is extremely important for Streep. But separate bathrooms are a good recipe for long-term happiness.









Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, 1980

“Showing weaknesses can be embarrassing”

You should make yourself aware of how lucky you are to have found your partner every day, says Streep. “And I also have to be vulnerable and be able to show my weaknesses. Admitting that to yourself can also be embarrassing,” reveals the actress. The 69-year-old defines a “real man” as follows: “The question is how a man judges himself? Does he ultimately judge himself by the position he has achieved in a hierarchy? Or by how often his children say : ‘My father means everything to me, he was always there for me.’ “